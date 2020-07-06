toyota-prius-recalled-for-hybrid-system-problem

Toyota recently recalled 11 576 copies of Toyota Prius (model years 2014 – 2015) and Prius V (model years 2014 to 2018) for a defect in the hybrid system .

Posted on July 6 2020 at 9 o'clock45

Charles René

La Presse

According to the Toyota press release, in certain contexts, the “intelligent power module” can experience failures and thus cause a loss of power, or even a complete engine stop. The manufacturer specifies that the power steering and power booster remain in operation during the incident, however.

Toyota will reprogram, free of charge, the hybrid group management software for the recalled cars.

