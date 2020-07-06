f-150-2021:-ford-presents-the-14th-generation-of-its-bestseller

Whether you are an amateur or not, the Ford F – 150 can undoubtedly be considered as a true cultural phenomenon, as its resonance is great, even outside the automotive world. The best-selling van , born in 1948, recently started a new chapter in his life by offering a whole new and 14 e generation.

For the transition, Ford goes, unsurprisingly, to be careful on the packaging so as not to shock the audience. This f-150 2021 also gives the impression of a restyling of the current generation rather than a brand new vintage. The body panels, still made of aluminum alloy, have however all been revised, to support this image revisited many times of robustness. Ford will offer no less than 11 versions of calenders, thus ensuring more customization, something that is sought in the world of the full-size pickup.

The cabin is also completely redesigned, with better quality materials, according to Ford. He obviously emphasizes the practical aspect, with new elements. As proof, the shifter can be folded down in the center console to allow it to extend foldable panels and thus make it a workspace. The two front seats can also be folded down to 180 degrees in some versions of F – 150, allowing the occupants a rest period.

On the mechanical side, the evolution remains quite timid, except for one thing. The V6 and V8 package returns with minor modifications, except for the arrival of a brand new hybrid powertrain. The V6 EcoPower expects a displacement of 3.5 L and two turbochargers in addition to an electric motor of 45 ch coupled to the transmission to 10 reports. Without advancing figures, Ford prides itself that this mechanism will be the most powerful in the segment and will be able to tow up to 5443 kg. No words on the estimated fuel consumption, however. A group of options on all engines will also offer the possibility of using the engine as a generator with electrical plugs from 120 volts and 240 volts in the rear body.

More details will be known when it is marketed in the fall 2020.