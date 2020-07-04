the-electric-car-is-accelerating-but-still-looking-for-its-way

(Paris) In an automobile market made moribund by the coronavirus, electric and hybrid vehicles have come to bring a breath of fresh air, raising the hope of a greening of the fleet although this sector is still struggling to take its flight without the infusions of public money.

Posted on July 4 2020 at 8 a.m. 44

Ali BEKHTAOUI

France Media Agency

The sector is gaining momentum …

Near 45 000 electric vehicles were sold in the first half of France, representing 6.3% of total vehicle sales, compared to 1.8% per year last, according to the Committee of French Automobile Manufacturers (CCFA). Hybrid vehicles went from 5% to 11, 3% market share .

The Renault Zoe fared particularly well with a doubling of its sales in the first half, to more than 17 000 units.

“We have left the circle of enthusiasts”, remarked to AFP Laurent Petizon, Managing Director at AlixPartners.

Globally and despite a drop in sales in the second quarter 2020, the American manufacturer Tesla clearly dominates sales in front of several Chinese groups. The Californian group has even become in recent days the best valued automotive company in the world on the stock market ahead of Toyota, although it sells far fewer cars than the historic groups.

… but remains on a drip

“Consumers are enormously sensitive to incentives”, recognizes Petr Dolejsi, director of mobility and sustainable transport at the Association of European Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA), citing in addition to the example of France, the Netherlands and Denmark.

In these two countries, “we experienced a strong increase in sales after public incentives, which disappeared immediately after these measures came to an end,” he affirms.

This is also the case in the United States, where national and state-by-state aid is the main incentive to buy, says Karl Brauer, expert at Kelley Blue Book.

Hence some recent plans announcements, while the car market is suffering from the consequences of the coronavirus. Germany has just doubled the premium for the purchase of an electric vehicle, from 3000 to 6000 euros, and France introduced a conversion bonus in June, subsidizing 5000 euros per purchase of an electric vehicle.

Carrot on one side … stick on the other. “The market is driven by regulation, both prices and fines,” says Laurent Petizon, with reference to the European rules introduced this year and which penalize vehicles above a CO emission limit 2 per kilometer.

Until when ?

“As long as the battery and electric motor combination remains 50% more expensive than a conventional motor with his gearbox, not everyone will be able to afford an electric vehicle, ”analyzes Laurent Petizon.

According to his calculations, the cost of an electric vehicle should gradually decrease to align itself within four to five years with that of a thermal vehicle, provided that the prices of rare metals do not explode . “This implies maintaining the stimuli [les aides] for a few years”, he deduces, however judging that the additional cost of using an electric vehicle tends to decrease.

On the subject, Renault estimates that already today the daily use of a Zoe costs less than a thermal car of equivalent power.

While waiting for the drop in prices to allow wider public access to electric cars, the government is taking out the checkbook: after congratulating itself on having already passed 100 000 premiums to the conversion in June, the Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire did not rule out Thursday that the device be extended beyond the theoretical limit of 200 000 premiums.

The charging stations are struggling to follow

“We can make the most fantastic vehicles, but if we lack terminals then people will not buy them,” explains Petr Dolejsi, alluding to the lack of suitable infrastructure in public space.

The question is pressing: according to Laurent Petizon, this is the second handicap in the sector after that of prices. “You don't need more than ten vehicles per charging point on average,” he says. A level reached in France and China, and surpassed in the United States.

France and Germany are taking the issue seriously: in the wake of its post-coronavirus recovery plan, Berlin will invest an additional 2.5 billion euros to develop the fleet of charging stations.

In France, the car recovery plan plans to reach 100 000 terminals with fine public access 2021, one year earlier than expected.