new-vehicle-sales-decline-eased-in-june

Motor vehicle sales in Canada continued to decline in June, but are starting to show signs of a rebound after the COVID crisis – 17, said Thursday the specialized firm DesRosiers Automotive Consultants.

Posted on July 2 2020 to 17 h 42

The Canadian Press

Sales of new light vehicles decreased by approximately 16% in June compared to last year, with approximately 155 439 vehicles sold.

According to DesRosiers, such figures would normally testify to a derisory performance, but in the circumstances of the pandemic, they appear as a significant improvement compared to the drop in 44, 6% recorded in April and that of 44% in May.

DesRosiers says June saw the first signs of catching up on pent-up demand for vehicles, as many consumers returned to their workspaces and resumed socializing, which increased road traffic .

Total sales for the first half reached 643 604 vehicles sold in June, down by 34, 3% compared to last year.

Sales of motor vehicles amounted to 135 679, but the light utility vehicle sales totaled 507 925 units, or approximately 79% of total sales.