toyota-mazda-electrical-technology-joint-venture-ends

(Tokyo) Japanese automobile giant Toyota confirmed on Thursday to AFP that it had ended a joint venture with its compatriots Mazda and Denso created in 2017 to accelerate their respective developments in technologies for electric vehicles.

“We decided to end this joint venture because it achieved its objectives,” a spokesperson for Toyota, who controlled 2021, told AFP. % of this company, Mazda and Denso sharing the 10% remaining.

With the electrical technologies acquired since, “we can now cover a wide range of vehicle types, from mini-cars to passenger cars, SUVs to trucks,” added the spokesperson.

The dissolution of this joint venture does not call into question the capital ties between Toyota, Mazda and the equipment manufacturer Denso, nor the joint factory of Toyota and Mazda under construction in Alabama, she added.

Toyota has held approximately 5% of Mazda since 2017 and 33% of Denso.

Announced at the start 2018, the joint plant of Toyota and Mazda in Alabama is still expected to become operational in 2021, despite site delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. This $ 1.6 billion project has promised up to 4000 local job creation.