covid-19:-workers-denounce-tesla

(Detroit) Some Tesla workers and union activists say the company is threatening to fire workers who have not returned to the company's California factory since it reopened because they are afraid of catching the worker. coronavirus.

Tom Krisher

Associated Press

The group wants the practice to stop, and it also wants state and county officials to do a better job by ensuring that proper safety procedures are followed at the Fremont plant in San Francisco Bay.

Carlos Gabriel, a Tesla employee who is part of the organizers of a rally planned for Thursday at the Alameda County public health department in Oakland, said that the authorities should “hold Elon Musk (Tesla CEO) responsible. . “

A Tesla spokesperson did not immediately comment on the matter on Wednesday, but company officials said at a public hearing on Texas tax incentives last week that the allegations of layoffs from Fremont workers were bogus.

Tesla has published protocols for worker safety, including temperature controls, wearing gloves and masks, installing barriers between workers, and maintaining physical distance. In early May, Elon Musk told workers that they would not have to return to the factory if they were not comfortable.

The Associated Press left a message on Wednesday asking for comments from the health department.

The Tesla plant is not the only one experiencing pandemic-related problems in the automotive industry. The assembly lines of two Fiat Chrysler plants in the Detroit area were briefly closed this week due to fears of the spread of the virus, and local union officials want General Motors to close and clean up an SUV plant in Arlington, Canada. Texas.

Carlos Gabriel and another Tesla employee say they have heard of COVID – 19 cases among workers at the Fremont factory, but do not do not know the number of workers infected, as society will not tell them. They want the health department to publish the number of cases and track those who have come into contact with sick workers rather than letting Tesla do it.

Branton Phillips, a tow operator who has returned to work, says that many workers do not wear masks covering their noses and mouths in the factory, that they remove them and do not keep a physical distance appropriate when outdoors. He is worried about getting sick and spreading the virus to his longtime girlfriend who is in a vulnerable situation, he said.

“I had to go back to work. I need (medical) insurance, “said Branton Phillips, adding that Tesla was trying to enforce the requirements for masks inside the factory. He says the workers were threatened with dismissal, but then they were told they would not be dismissed, which creates confusion.

Elon Musk reopened the Fremont plant on 11 May contrary to Alameda County ordinances to remain closed. The county health department had viewed the plant as a nonessential business that could not reopen completely, but Tesla argued that it was essential according to federal guidelines.

The next day, however, the Ministry of Health announced that the plant could resume manufacturing as long as it followed the safety precautions it had accepted.

Earlier this week, the United Auto Workers union sent teams to the two Fiat Chrysler plants and the Texas plant to investigate employee fears about other infected workers, said the spokesman. speech Brian Rothenberg. He did not know how many cases of coronavirus there were in each of the factories.

GM claims that its security protocols at Arlington are working and that they have not affected production. She said in a statement that some workers have tested positive for COVID – 19 at the factory because there is no vaccine yet or remedy.