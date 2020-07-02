covid-19-survey:-less-careful-motorists

(Ottawa) A majority of Canadians, 59%, say in a survey that they have seen an increase in dangerous driving behaviors since the COVID restrictions – 19 are in place.

Posted on July 2 2020 at 6 a.m. 26

The Canadian Press

The survey published Thursday by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) specifies that speeding is the top priority, 44% of Canadians claiming seeing someone cross the line in the past few months

The other behaviors noted were, in order, aggressive driving, cell phone use while driving and reckless driving.

The CAA, which brings together eight automobile clubs in the country, reports that this is the first time in at least 2013 that speeding has not stopped found in the ranking of the five dangerous driving behaviors of CAA Canadians.

Ian Jack, CAA vice president of public affairs, observed that in recent months there have been fewer cars on the road, but more cyclists and pedestrians. He points out that they are the ones most at risk when motorists are distracted at the wheel or do not respect speed limits.

Among the respondents, 72% said they drove less often since the introduction of COVID-related health measures – 19, and among Canadians who cycle, 30% said they did more cycling.

The CAA survey was conducted from June 5 to 16 June with 2824 Canadians. A probability sample of the same size would have led to a margin of error of plus or minus 1, 84%, 19 times over 20.