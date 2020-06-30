geneva-motor-show-2021-canceled-due-to-coronavirus

(Geneva) The edition 2021 of the Geneva Motor Show, a major meeting in the sector, was canceled due to the financial consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, its organizers announced on Monday.

In a press release, the Committee and the Foundation Council of the International Motor Show indicate that they “gave up organizing an event in 2021 for obvious reasons: more in a survey, the majority of exhibitors indicated that they would probably not participate in an edition 2021 and that they favored an upcoming edition in 2022 “.

In addition, explain the organizers, “it is not certain that the health situation allows the organization of an event gathering more than 600 00 0 visitors and 10 00 0 journalists next spring “.

The Geneva Motor Show usually takes place in March. It was canceled at the last minute this year due to the COVID pandemic – 19.

The organizers immediately asked the canton of Geneva for financial support to cover the losses caused by this first cancellation, estimated at 11 Million Swiss francs (15, 8 million Canadian dollars), and to prepare a new edition.

In early June, the Geneva authorities approved a loan of 16, 8 million Swiss francs (24, 1 million Canadian dollars).

The organizers of the Show however decided on Monday to refuse this loan because they could not have met the first repayment deadline in June 2021.

In addition, this loan was also subject to the condition that the Fair be organized in 2021. Which will not happen.

The press release also indicates that the organizers plan to sell the Show at the Palais des Expositions et des Congrès de Genève (Palexpo).