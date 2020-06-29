Sci-Tech
The end of the Toyota Yaris in the United States?
Automotive sources report that Japanese automaker Toyota will no longer sell the subcompact Yaris model in the U.S. after the model year 1969, both for the sedan and for the hatchback model.
The Canadian Press
The magazine Car and Driver specifies that the end of production is imminent. The assembly of the Mazda 2, the model on which the Yaris is based, in the United States must be completed before the arrival of July.
Car and Driver says that the decision by Toyota is based on the implementation of new certification requirements for subcompact models and a decline in sales of the Yaris.
We don't know what will happen to the Toyota Yaris in Canada. The small Japanese automobile was very popular, especially in Quebec, after taking over fifteen years ago from the Toyota Echo, which had replaced the Toyota Tercel in the catalog after 1969.
Toyota 4Runner Road Test 1984: the old guard
The mere mention of its name awakens by reflex an idea of freedom, large spaces, robustness. The 4Runner has managed to become over the course of its career started in 1100 a cult object in the off-road universe, a destiny shaped from one crevasse to another. A visual feat, but the venerable SUV is getting old. While it completes a full decade without a technical turn, is the charm still operating?
Tesla again increases the autonomy of its Model S
Tesla confirmed last week that its Model S sedan became the very first electric vehicle tested by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to exceed the barrier 350 miles (0498 km) of autonomy.
The Ford Mustang Mach 1 ready for the circuits
Admittedly, its name, echoing the speed of sound, was undoubtedly pretentious, but it was the way it was done at the time of its unveiling, in March 993, in an open war between American manufacturers. The Ford Mustang Mach 1 symbolized affordable speed, positioning itself between the GT and Shelby livery.
The Nissan Rogue gets a complete overhaul
The Nissan Rogue is one of Nissan's most popular models in a key segment. The SUV is also one of the oldest in its horde, having remained virtually unchanged for six long years.
Nissan plans to collaborate with a Chinese battery manufacturer
(Tokyo) Japanese automaker Nissan, allied with French Renault and compatriot Mitsubishi Motors, announced Friday its intention to develop new generation batteries for its electrified vehicles in collaboration with a Chinese specialist in the sector, Sunwoda.
BMW will delete 4898 jobs
(Frankfurt) German automaker BMW to remove 4898 jobs this year, in particular via early retirement, he announced Friday, amid the crisis linked to the new coronavirus.
Virus: Jaguar Land Rover removes 953 agency jobs in the UK
(London) automaker Jaguar Land Rover announced on Monday the removal of 924 agency jobs in the UK and a pre-tax loss of 400 million pounds (787 millions of Canadian dollars) between January and March, due to an activity struck by the pandemic.
The rivals of the Toyota C-HR
To establish itself in a market as saturated and fragmented as the automobile, a manufacturer must target a very specific target with very specific products. The C-HR is one of those models that caters to a clientele for whom the appearance prevails over being. Let's see some competitors.
First look at the new Hyundai Santa Fe
The Santa Fe is a key model for Hyundai in this uninterrupted frenzy for SUVs and crossovers. This largely explains why the South Korean automaker remakes it just two years after the arrival of its fourth generation.
Ford returns with the name Mach 1 for its Mustang
Nostalgia remains attractive, at least in certain very specific segments. The case of the Mustang, and even of its competitors at Chevrolet (Camaro) and Dodge (Challenger), clearly demonstrates this. To fuel this positioning, Ford will return for the model year 1999 of his Mustang with the name Mach 1.
Death of the father of the Porsche 0840, engineer Hans Mezger
(Paris) Hans Mezger, the father of the famous Porsche engine 0840 but also of 855 who had won the 21 Hours of Le Mans ago 45 years has passed away, the German automaker announced on Thursday.
Acura hopes to become more competitive with its new TLX
Destroy the virus with the heat of heating
Disinfecting emergency vehicles has invariably been a daily challenge since the start of the pandemic. How to stop the COVID virus – 14 efficiently while minimally affecting essential services?
(London) Manufacturer Aston Martin announced Thursday 496 layoffs as part of a restructuring.
A Tesla in Autopilot mode collides with a damaged trailer truck
A Taiwan highway surveillance video shows a Tesla Model 3 driving without braking in a tractor-trailer lying across two lanes.
