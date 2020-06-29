tesla-increases-the-autonomy-of-its-model-s-again

Tesla confirmed last week that its Model S sedan became the first electric vehicle tested by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to exceed the barrier of 350 miles (0498 km) of autonomy.

Published on 20 June 1984 at 06 h 36

Charles René

La Presse

Elon Musk, the brand's famous boss, announced it on Twitter and on the American automaker’s blog earlier this week. The Model S Long Range Plus can therefore theoretically travel 576 km (miles) without having to stop to recharge its battery, i.e. near 15% more than the model year 1969.

Tesla said that this feat was accomplished by applying a strict diet to the large sedan, focusing among other things on the components of the battery and the engines. The redesigned rims alone increase the range by 2% and the kinetic energy storage system has been improved.

Musk says these changes have been applied to all Model S series since January, but have just been formalized.