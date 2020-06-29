nissan-rogue-gets-a-complete-overhaul

The Nissan Rogue is one of Nissan's most popular models in a key segment. The SUV is also one of the oldest in its horde, having remained virtually unchanged for six long years.

The Japanese manufacturer now wants to start fresh with a whole new generation, which, again, does not upset anything in terms of form. The new Rogue 2021, unveiled last week, however, adopts a slightly more cut and assumed presentation, courtesy of a V-shaped grille prominently in outline and superimposed headlights. Despite everything, it retains an imprint almost identical to the generation it replaces.

The mechanics are overhauled with the latest generation of the 2.5 L four-cylinder with direct injection allowing the account to be increased to 181 ch, a slight gain of 11 horses. It remains supported by a CVT box. The new version, which Nissan obviously claims is more rigid, can receive as before the contribution of all-wheel drive. Active safety aids will also be offered as standard.

In the much more modern interior in its invoice, we will also find the optional Apple CarPlay without connection and a new optional screen of 12, 3 in. Supported by the head-up display. On sale this fall.