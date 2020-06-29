nissan-plans-to-partner-with-chinese-battery-manufacturer

(Tokyo) Japanese automaker Nissan, allied with French Renault and compatriot Mitsubishi Motors, announced Friday its intention to develop new generation batteries for its electrified vehicles in collaboration with a Chinese specialist in the sector, Sunwoda.

“The two companies will also discuss the development of an efficient production system to guarantee a stable quantity of the jointly developed batteries”, according to the press release from Nissan.

Nissan and Sunwoda hope to reach a final agreement by the end of the year, it said.

Sunwoda is a Chinese group manufacturing lithium-ion batteries for the automobile as well as for consumer electronics (smartphones, laptops, etc.).

Unlike the large integrated automobile groups, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors alliance is a unique team of independent companies which, consequently, can forge partnerships with third parties separately.

“The announcement that was made by Nissan concerns the batteries of hybrid vehicles”, and not the 100% electric vehicles, said, later that day, Véronique Sarlat-Depotte, in charge of purchasing for the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

Sunwoda “is a supplier of the alliance who will also have to work for us, so that absolutely does not translate a difference of view or action for the alliance […] We continue to converge”, she explained, in response to a question at the annual general meeting of shareholders of Renault.

The new alliance strategy, unveiled in late May, aims to strengthen the ties of its three members, both in research and development and in production, in order to generate more synergies.

“Having multiple sources (of batteries) over time is not bad governance”, said the president of Renault and the alliance, Jean-Dominique Senard, reaffirming the group's commitment diamond in the European project called “Airbus batteries” initiated by the manufacturer PSA (Peugeot, Citroën) and the Saft group, a subsidiary of Total.

Technologically, Nissan will be the leader in the autonomous driving and powertrain alliance for future electric models developed on dedicated platforms.

Strongly affected by the coronavirus crisis, which further increased its preexisting difficulties, Nissan recorded a net loss of 5.7 billion euros over its past financial year 2019 / 20 closed on 31 March, a first since 2009. The group also reinforced its restructuring plan, notably by deciding to close its Barcelona site (Spain).