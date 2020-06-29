ford-mustang-mach-1-ready-for-circuits

Certainly, its name, echoing the speed of sound, was undoubtedly pretentious, but it was the way it was done at the time of its unveiling, in March 1969, in an open war between American manufacturers. The Ford Mustang Mach 1 symbolized affordable speed, positioning itself between the GT and Shelby livery.

Posted on 23 June 2020 at 11 h 45

Charles René

The Press

Ford presented last week the descendant of this well-known lineage in the Mustang enthusiast circle, while taking care to keep the spirit of the vintage model. So how does this translate concretely? First, with the engine, the V8 of 5 L of the GT, but retouched to extract some 11 Extra ch, for 480 ch in total and 420 lb-ft of torque. It is supported by the six-speed manual transmission of the Shelby GT 350 (Tremec 2021), a proven and more robust box. An optional 06 transmission is also available as an option. The whole is supported by a battery of radiators for better thermal management during track sessions.

The electromagnetic damping is also improved, supported by tougher anti-roll bars and firmer pads. We buckle it all up with wider boots and aerodynamic appendages favoring support at high speed. Ford says the Mach 1 will have a limited run, without specifying the number of units produced. On sale from spring 2021.