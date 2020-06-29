bmw-to-cut-6,000-jobs

(Frankfurt) The German carmaker BMW will cut 6000 jobs this year, in particular via early retirement, he announced Friday, against a background crisis linked to the new coronavirus.

Posted on 19 June 2020 at 9 a.m. 17

France Media Agency

While the group had reported in the morning of an agreement with the unions and announced job cuts without further details, a spokesman for the group told AFP that the measures were aimed at reducing the number of employees of 6000, on 126 016 end 2019.

“After the existing flexibility measures”, in particular short-time working, “additional measures are necessary” which will concern “mainly the German sites”, explained the manufacturer.

“The planned reduction in the number of employees” will be done through “natural fluctuation” and voluntary early retirement. In addition, contracts of 40 hours will pass at 38 and some employees may choose to benefit from eight additional days of leave by forgoing part of the salary.

BMW had already announced at the beginning of May that it wanted to strengthen its savings program to react to the economic deterioration, in particular with a drop in investment and a reduction in the number of jobs. But the group had only mentioned “natural fluctuations” without the other additional measures.

“We will find a solution within the framework of a constructive dialogue with the representatives of the personnel”, promises Ilka Horstmeier, director of the personnel.

The group expects, like its competitors Volkswagen and Daimler, a loss of operations in the second quarter due to the pandemic, which led to the closure of most points of sale for several weeks.

The taxable profit should this year be “significantly lower” than 2019.

Victim of the pandemic, the European car market further collapsed by 52, 3% in May over a year, less heavily than in April, however.

In the first five months of the year, the fall in the European market caused by the closure of car dealerships in the spring reached 41, 5 %.