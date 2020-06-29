autonomous-vehicles:-amazon-buys-zoox

(Washington) The US online retail giant Amazon confirmed on Friday the acquisition of the young American company Zoox, specialized in autonomous road taxis, according to a press release.

France Media Agency

The amount of the transaction has not been disclosed but is estimated to be over a billion dollars, according to the Financial Times .

In 2018, Zoox was valued at more than $ 3 billion, according to The Verge .

The company – which will remain separate from the online retail giant – will continue to be chaired by current chief executive Aicha Evans and co-founder and also chief technology officer Jesse Levinson, the statement said.

Zoox, founded in 2014, aims to produce fully autonomous electric road taxis.

Zoox vehicles will compete, among others with Waymo, the Google subsidiary specializing in this sector.

According to The Information , Amazon may also want to use Zoox technology for land deliveries in fully automated and non-polluting vehicles.