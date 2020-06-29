autonomous-car:-mercedes-benz-and-bmw-suspend-their-cooperation

(Frankfurt) German automakers Mercedes-Benz and BMW announced on Friday that their cooperation in the development of autonomous cars will be halted “for the time being,” citing an unfavorable “business environment”.

If the joint project, which aimed to develop the “next generation of autonomous vehicles”, can be “restarted later”, the two groups believe that “given the significant investment required” and “the environment cyclical “,” this is not the right time to successfully achieve cooperation “.

Anxious to catch up on the American and Chinese giants, the two rival German manufacturers signed early 2019 a “strategic and long-term” cooperation agreement, in particular relating to autonomous driving on motorways and systems allowing vehicles to park without human intervention.

The work stoppage comes after an “intensive evaluation” and the decision was taken by mutual agreement, say the two companies which will now focus on their own projects in this area.

The two groups may continue these developments “with current partners”, such as Intel, Fiat and Mobileye on the side of BMW, or other companies.

Daimler, already associated with Bosch, “is studying options with partners outside the automotive sector” to advance in the field of connected cars, indicates Markus Schäfer, member of the board of directors of the high-end manufacturer, quoted in the communicated.

Daimler and BMW specify that the cooperation in mobility services, in particular the carsharing “Share Now” as well as the VTC cars and taxis “Free Now”, continues “as planned”.

More and more manufacturers have joined forces to spread the weight of the substantial investments necessary to advance in the race for autonomous driving, considered as one of the main axes of the transport of the future and where traditional manufacturers are confronted with the competition from new tech players.

Volkswagen has joined forces with Ford by investing 2.6 billion euros in Argo AI, the development subsidiary of autonomous cars of the American group, Volks will integrate in Argo AI its subsidiary in automobile autonomy AID.

The giant VW also aims to develop from here 2025 itself 60% of software for future cars – while more than 90% are today supplied by external service providers – and will launch the 1 er July its new branch “Car Software” bringing together this year 5000 experts, explained Friday Christian Senger, head of the unit.

The subject is particularly sensitive for the group: the production of two emblematic new models, the ID.3 and the Golf 8, has been delayed by software problems, angering powerful staff representatives.