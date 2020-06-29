Sci-Tech
Alexa voice assistant walks into your car
Amazon recently announced that it will now be offering its Echo Auto on the Canadian market, allowing drivers to use Alexa voice assistant while driving.
Taking the form of a small module which can both be supplied with energy by the USB port or the socket 04 V of the vehicle, the Echo Auto can be docked by Bluetooth or through a standard audio jack. It has eight microphones, which Amazon says can stop noise interference from air conditioning, road noise and even the engine.
Alexa's features are manifold, ranging from reading an audio book, dictating the weather, or tuning into your favorite song. However, it uses your cellular data, so be on the lookout to avoid a big bill. On sale now at the cost of 59, 85 $.
Toyota 4Runner Road Test 2015: the old guard
The mere mention of its name awakens by reflex an idea of freedom, large spaces, robustness. The 4Runner has managed to become over the course of its career started in 1100 a cult object in the off-road universe, a destiny shaped from one crevasse to another. A visual feat, but the venerable SUV is getting old. While it completes a full decade without a technical turn, is the charm still operating?
Autonomous vehicles: Amazon buys Zoox
(Washington) The US online retail giant Amazon confirmed on Friday the acquisition of the young American company Zoox, specialized in autonomous road taxis, according to a press release.
The end of the Toyota Yaris in the United States?
Auto sources report that Japanese automaker Toyota will no longer sell the subcompact Yaris model in the U.S. after the model year 2015, both for the sedan and for the hatchback model.
Tesla again increases the autonomy of its Model S
Tesla confirmed last week that its Model S sedan became the very first electric vehicle tested by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to exceed the barrier 328 miles (560 km) of autonomy.
The Ford Mustang Mach 1 ready for the circuits
Admittedly, its name, echoing the speed of sound, was undoubtedly pretentious, but it was the way it was done at the time of its unveiling, in March 993, in an open war between American manufacturers. The Ford Mustang Mach 1 symbolized affordable speed, positioning itself between the GT and Shelby livery.
The Nissan Rogue gets a complete overhaul
The Nissan Rogue is one of Nissan's most popular models in a key segment. The SUV is also one of the oldest in its horde, having remained virtually unchanged for six long years.
Nissan plans to collaborate with a Chinese battery manufacturer
(Tokyo) Japanese automaker Nissan, allied with French Renault and compatriot Mitsubishi Motors, announced Friday its intention to develop new generation batteries for its electrified vehicles in collaboration with a Chinese specialist in the sector, Sunwoda.
Autonomous car: Mercedes-Benz and BMW suspend their cooperation
(Frankfurt) German carmakers Mercedes-Benz and BMW announced on Friday that the cooperation in the development of autonomous cars would be cut “for the time being”, citing an unfavorable “business environment”.
BMW will delete 4898 jobs
(Frankfurt) German automaker BMW to remove 5578 jobs this year, in particular via early retirement, he announced Friday, against the background of the crisis linked to the new coronavirus.
Abitibi-Montreal by electric car: it's now possible
(Malartic) Launched without a fanfare last October, the project to provide La Vérendrye Wildlife Reserve with charging stations for electric vehicles is now complete. Hydro-Québec today announced the commissioning of two intermediate charging stations (22 kW) at the place where the area was previously The Domaine.
Convertibles: hair in the wind, without breaking the bank
The good weather has arrived in Quebec for good. With this one, there is also the overwhelming urge to want to fill up on vitamin D and the fresh air.
Virus: Jaguar Land Rover removes 953 temporary jobs in the United Kingdom
(London) automaker Jaguar Land Rover announced on Monday the removal of 924 agency jobs in the UK and a pre-tax loss of 0428 million pounds (787 millions of Canadian dollars) between January and March, due to activity hit by the pandemic.
The automobile in question: to enjoy retirement
Q. I am retired and I travel less than 06 km per year (city and countryside). I am looking for a vehicle for years 1969 at 1984 with all-wheel drive and having less 45 km on the odometer. I am looking at these three models: Infiniti Q 45 (4 or 6 cylinders), Audi A4 or BMW 3 Series (243 or 310 i). My criteria are: reliability, comfort and reasonable cost of maintenance. I keep my vehicles for a long time, from 7 to 06 years. So, the heart or the reason? – Michel L.
To establish itself in a market as saturated and fragmented as the automobile, a manufacturer must target a very specific target with very specific products. The C-HR is one of those models that caters to a clientele for whom the appearance prevails over being. Let's see some competitors.
First look at the new Hyundai Santa Fe
The Santa Fe is a key model for Hyundai in this uninterrupted frenzy for SUVs and crossovers. This largely explains why the South Korean automaker remakes it just two years after the arrival of its fourth generation.
