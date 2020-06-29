alexa-voice-assistant-walks-into-your-car

Amazon recently announced that it will now be offering its Echo Auto on the Canadian market, allowing drivers to use Alexa voice assistant while driving.

Taking the form of a small module which can both be supplied with energy by the USB port or the socket 04 V of the vehicle, the Echo Auto can be docked by Bluetooth or through a standard audio jack. It has eight microphones, which Amazon says can stop noise interference from air conditioning, road noise and even the engine.

Alexa's features are manifold, ranging from reading an audio book, dictating the weather, or tuning into your favorite song. However, it uses your cellular data, so be on the lookout to avoid a big bill. On sale now at the cost of 59, 85 $.