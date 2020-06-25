U.S. Beverage Coolers Market Thriving Worldwide, Investigated in Latest Research| Haier lnc., Vinotemp, Perlick Corporation, Allavino, Powers Equipment Company, Inc., Danby

The U.S. Beverage Coolers Market report has been prepared by taking into account several aspects of marketing research and analysis which includes market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. Market segmentation studies conducted in this report with respect to product type, applications, and geography are valuable in taking any verdict about the products.

U.S. beverage coolers market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 398.70 million by 2027 from USD 240.88 million in 2019.

The consumption of beverages has increased in past few years especially that of ready to drink beverages. It has been found out that between the years 2007-2008, the percentage of children and adults who consume low-calorie sweeteners has been increased from 6.1% to 12.5% among children and from 18.7% to 24.1% among adults. Thus, it can be concluded that the beverage industry is growing very rapidly which boosts the demand of beverage coolers in the market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Haier lnc.

Vinotemp

Perlick Corporation

Allavino

Danby

Climadiff

WHYNTER LLC

FRIGOGLASS

Miele & Cie. KG

AB Electrolux

Avanti Products

U-Line

NewAir and NewAir.com

Powers Equipment Company, Inc.

VIKING RANGE, LLC

QBD

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

U.S. Beverage Coolers Market Scope and Market Size:

U.S. Beverage Coolers Market By Product Type (Less than 200L, 200-500L, 500-1000L and More Than 1000L)

Type (Freestanding, Built-in and Undercounter, Countertop, Dual Zone, Thermoelectric and Others)

Temperature Zones (Single Zone Beverage Coolers, Dual Zone Beverage Coolers, Triple Zone Beverage Coolers and Multi Zone (4 Or More Zones) Beverage Coolers)

Size (6 – 50 Bottle, 51 – 100 Bottle, 101 – 200 Bottle and More than 201 bottle)

Cooler Height (28 to 32 Inch, 33 to 36 Inch, 38 to 56 Inch, Above 56 Inch)

Number of Shelves (1 – 2 Shelves, 3 – 4 Shelves, 5 – 6 Shelves, 7 – 9 Shelves, 9 – 12 Shelves and More Than 13 Shelves)

