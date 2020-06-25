Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Download PDF Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=asia-pacific-temperature-controlled-packaging-solutions-market

Temperature controlled packaging solutions can be defined as those solutions which combine the usage of specially designed packaging products such as chillers, pallets, that utilize certain chemicals and temperature maintaining components such as freezers, air conditioners and others to maintain the optimal temperature required by the content of the packaging to ensure its integrity over the logistics supply chain.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as need of temperature control in pharmaceutical industry and growth in cold chain industry. On the other hand, stringent rules & regulations formulated by government agencies may hinder the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market is expected to reach USD 23,715.98 million by 2025 from USD 10,245.90 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 11.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Drivers: Asia-Pacific Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market

Market Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market

The Asia-Pacific temperature controlled packaging solutions market is segmented based on product and services, material, industry and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The Asia-Pacific temperature controlled packaging solutions market is segmented based on product and services insulated shippers, insulated containers and refrigerants. The insulated containers are sub segmented into expanded polystyrene, polyurethane and vacuum insulated panels. The refrigerants segment is sub segmented into liquid nitrogen, dry ice, gel packs, advanced phase change materials, foam bricks and others. The services segment is sub segmented into airways, waterways and roadways. In 2018, services segment is estimated to rule with 70.0% shares and will cross USD 16813.79 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 11.5%.

The Asia-Pacific temperature controlled packaging solutions market portability into two notable segments; active system and passive system. In 2018, passive system segment is estimated to rule with 66.3% shares and will cross USD 15318.66 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 10.9%. However, Active system segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.1% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 8397.32 million in 2025 from USD 3423.16million in 2017.

The Asia-Pacific temperature controlled packaging solutions market is segmented based on industry into four notable segments; food & beverages, healthcare, chemical and research laboratories. The healthcare segment is further sub segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology, blood transportation, medical devices, R&D and clinical trials and others. In 2018, Food & beverages segment is estimated to rule with 58.4% shares and will cross USD 13498.68 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 10.9%. However, Healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.3% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 7935.54million in 2025 from USD 3204.30 million in 2017.

Key Points: Asia-Pacific Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market

DEUTSCHE POST AG is going to dominate the Asia-Pacific temperature controlled packaging solutions market following with United Parcel Service, INC, Fedex, Amerisourcebergen and Others

Services is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific temperature controlled packaging solutions market with market share of 70.0%

The temperature controlled packaging solutions market in the Asia-Pacific region is leading in, Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Australia. China accounts for the highest market share in this region and growing with the highest CAGR of 12.6%.

