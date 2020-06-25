Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities 2018-2025

Download PDF Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=north-america-temperature-controlled-packaging-solutions-market

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as need of temperature control in pharmaceutical industry and growth in cold chain industry. On the other hand, stringent rules & regulations formulated by government agencies may hinder the growth of the market.

North America Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market is expected to reach USD 23,448.85 million by 2025 from USD 11,959.50 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Points: North America Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market

North America temperature controlled packaging solutions market is dominated by United Parcel Service, INC followed by Fedex, Deutsche Post AG, Amerisourcebergen and Others.

Services market is expected to dominate the North America temperature controlled packaging solutions with market share of 68.1%

The temperature controlled packaging solutions market in the North America region is leading in U.S with the highest CAGR of 9.5%.

Market Segmentation: North America Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market

The North America temperature controlled packaging solutions market is segmented on the basis of product and services, material, industry and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The North America temperature controlled packaging solutions market is segmented based on product and services insulated shippers, insulated containers and refrigerants. The insulated containers are sub segmented into expanded polystyrene, polyurethane and vacuum insulated panels. The refrigerants segment is sub segmented into liquid nitrogen, dry ice, gel packs, advanced phase change materials, foam bricks and others. In 2018, services segment is estimated to rule with 68.1% shares and will cross USD 16,217.80 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 9.3%.

The North America temperature controlled packaging solutions market type into two notable segments; active system and passive system. In 2018, passive system segment is estimated to rule with 64.9% shares and will cross USD 14,795.72 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 8.6%. However, Active system segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 8,653.13 million in 2025 from USD 4,168.84 million in 2017.

The North America temperature controlled packaging solutions market is segmented based on industry into four notable segments; food & beverages, healthcare, chemical and research laboratories. The healthcare segment is further sub segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology, blood transportation, medical devices, R&D and clinical trials and others. In 2018, Food & beverages segment is estimated to rule with 53.0% shares and will cross USD 12,143.96 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 8.7%. However, Healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.9% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 8,297.25 million in 2025 from USD 3,965.53 million in 2017.

