Refrigerant Market Progress Strategies, Players, Regions, Trends, Challenges to 2025

Asia-Pacific Refrigerant Market is expected to reach 880.63 thousand metric tons by 2025 from 548.70 thousand metric tons in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are China focusing on natural refrigerants as advised by MEP/FECO China, technological changes such as low GWP refrigerants, rise in the cold chain market and increase in the disposable income leading to rise in purchasing power of consumer appliances. On the other hand, government regulation on cutting down HFC emission, banned gases owing to regulation such as SNAP and increasing threats of ozone depletion and global warming may hinder the growth of the market.

Key Drivers: Asia-Pacific Refrigerant Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for Asia-Pacific refrigerant market are China focusing on natural refrigerants as advised by MEP/FECO China, technological changes such as low GWP refrigerants rise in the cold chain market and increase in the disposable income leading to rise in purchasing power of consumer appliances. These factors increase the demand for Asia-Pacific refrigerant market.

Government regulation on cutting down HFC emission, banned gases owing to regulation such as SNAP and increasing threats of ozone depletion and global warming are the factors which may hinder the growth of this market.

Many companies are increasingly focusing on changes in regulation such as the Montreal protocol and increase in complexity owing to old refrigerants phasing out in order to strengthen their product portfolios in the non-destructive testing equipment market.

Changes in the market owing to protocols such as EU-F-gas and Montreal protocol, phasing out of HFC & HCFC paving way for new technologies will drive the market in future.

Market Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Refrigerant Market

The Asia-Pacific refrigerant market is segmented on the basis of basis of industry, application and geography. The Asia-Pacific refrigerant market is segmented into 4 types- domestic household refrigeration, industrial refrigeration, commercial racks & condensing units and light commercial. In 2018, the domestic household refrigeration segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of 40.9% and is expected to continue this trend till 2025.

On the basis of industry, the Asia-Pacific refrigerant market is segmented into domestic household refrigeration, light commercial refrigeration, commercial racks and condensing units and industrial refrigeration. Domestic household refrigeration is further segmented into two types which include hydrocarbons and fluorocarbons. The hydrocarbons are further sub segmented into propane, isobutene and others. The fluorocarbons are further sub segmented into HCFC’s, HFC’s and hydrofluro olefins. Light commercial refrigeration is further segmented into four types which include carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons, fluorocarbons and low GWP alternatives. The hydrocarbons are further sub segmented into propane, isobutene and others. The fluorocarbons are further sub segmented into HCFC’s, HFC’s and hydrofluro olefins. Commercial racks and condensing units is further segmented into five types which include carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons, fluorocarbons, low GWP alternatives and ammonia. The hydrocarbons are further sub segmented into propane, isobutene and others. The fluorocarbons are further sub segmented into HCFC’s, HFC’s and hydrofluro olefins. Industrial refrigeration is further segmented into five types which include carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons, fluorocarbons, low GWP alternatives and ammonia. The hydrocarbons are further sub segmented into propane, isobutene and others. The fluorocarbons are further sub segmented into HCFC’s, HFC’s and hydrofluro olefins.

On the basis of application, the Asia-Pacific refrigerant market is segmented refrigerators, large-scale refrigerators, chillers, air conditioners, heat pumps and others. Refrigerators are further segmented into three types which include domestic, commercial and transport. Large-scale refrigerators are further segmented into two types which supermarkets and industrial. Chillers are further segmented into two types which displacement and centrifugal.

Key Points: Asia-Pacific Refrigerant Market

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd is going to dominate the refrigerant market following with Daikin industries limited and The Chemours Company along with others such as Arkema SA, Dongyue Group Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., The Linde Group, Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., Sinochem Group, Air Liquide, A-Gas, Shandong Yue’an Chemical Co., Ltd, Gas Servei, Zhejiang Fotech International Co. Ltd., Srf Limited, Quimobasicos SA de CV, Changshu 3F Fluorochemical Industry Co., Ltd., OZ-Chill Refrigerants, Tazzetti S.P.A., among others.

Hydrocarbon in light commercial market is growing with the highest CAGR 7.9%

FC in Commercial Racks & Condensing Units market is driving the market with highest market share 70.8%

Domestic household refrigerant is dominating the refrigerant market with 40.9%.

