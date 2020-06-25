Refrigerant Market Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, and Competitive Landscape 2018-2025

Download PDF Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=north-america-refrigerant-market

According to Data Bridge Market Research the refrigerant market is witnessing a significant growth in the forecast period of 2018-2025 due to factors such as increasing demand of consumer appliances, expansion of cold chain market, surging disposable income of the people leading to more willingness to pay will uplift the growth of the market. On the other hand, increasing demand of natural refrigerants will further create new opportunities for the growth of the market.

Now the question is which are the other regions that refrigerant market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in Asia-Pacific refrigerant market in the forecast period of 2018-2025. The Data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the refrigerant market.

North America Refrigerant Market is expected to reach 358.90 thousand metric tons by 2025 from 237.77 thousand metric tons in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Drivers: North America Refrigerant Market

North America is the growing market for refrigerant market. The growth in this market is due to shaping a climate-friendly future for supermarket refrigeration, introducing natural refrigerant, increased use of R- HFC because of its lower GWP than other alternatives.

Key Points: North America Refrigerant Market

The Chemours Company (Opteon YF, Opteon XP10 (R-513A), Freon MO29, Freon 410A, Freon 22, Opteon XP40 (R-449A), Freon HP80, Freon 39TC) is going to dominate the North America refrigerant market following with Honeywell international Inc. (Solstice N13, Solstice zd, Solstice yf Refrigerant, Solstice 1234ze, Solstice yf Refrigerant, Genetron HP80), Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. (Klea 134a, Klea 407A, Klea 407C, Klea 410A) and Arkema SA (Forane Blowing Agents, Siliporite Airsiev, Albone, Forane 410A, Forane 507A, Forane 22, Forane 407A).

Domestic household market is expected to dominate the North America refrigerant market with 46.1%.

The refrigerant market in the North America region is leading in U.S.

Market Segmentation: North America Refrigerant Market

The North America refrigerant market is segmented on the basis of industry and application. Based on industry, the North America refrigerant market is segmented into domestic household refrigeration, light commercial refrigeration, commercial racks and condensing units and industrial refrigeration. Domestic household refrigeration is sub segmented into hydrocarbons and fluorocarbons. The hydrocarbons are further sub segmented into propane, isobutene and others. The fluorocarbons are further sub segmented into HCFC’s, HFC’s and hydrofluro olefins. Light commercial refrigeration is sub segmented into carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons, fluorocarbons and low GWP alternatives. The hydrocarbons are further sub segmented into propane, isobutene and others. The fluorocarbons are further sub segmented into HCFC’s, HFC’s and hydrofluro olefins. Commercial racks and condensing units is further segmented carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons, fluorocarbons, low GWP alternatives and ammonia. The hydrocarbons are further sub segmented into propane, isobutene and others. The fluorocarbons are further sub segmented into HCFC’s, HFC’s and hydrofluro olefins. Industrial refrigeration is further segmented into five types which include carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons, fluorocarbons, low GWP alternatives and ammonia. The hydrocarbons are further sub segmented into propane, isobutene and others. The fluorocarbons are further sub segmented into HCFC’s, HFC’s and hydrofluro olefins. In 2018, domestic household is expected to dominate the North America refrigerant market with 46.1% market share and is expected to reach USD 170.30 thousand metric tons by 2025, with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of application, the refrigerant market is segmented refrigerators, large-scale refrigerators, chillers, air conditioners, heat pumps and others. Refrigerators are sub segmented into domestic, commercial and transport. Large-scale refrigerators are sub segmented into supermarkets and industrial. Chillers are sub segmented into displacement and centrifugal. In 2018, refrigerators segment is expected to dominate the North America refrigerant market with 34.2% market share and is expected to reach USD 132.62 thousand metric tons by 2025, with the highest CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

