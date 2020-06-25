Pipe and Tank Coatings Market to Witness Huge Growth in The Future |PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coatings Systems, Cabot Corporation

This Pipe and Tank Coatings Market report can be referred confidently when taking important business decisions. Data models employed for the research methodology are vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. Competitor moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions and the respective effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values have been studied completely in the report. Pipe and Tank Coatings Market report is the perfect source that gives CAGR values with variations during the forecast period of 2019-2026 for the market.

Global Pipe & Tank Coatings Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.48 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 18.32 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.91% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

To protect ERW or seamless pipes from corrosion, moisture or other chemical reactions pipeline coating is one of the most successful solutions. For the transmission of oil, water, gas and other fluids, coated pipes are very useful and are cost effective. To protect the pipe from damaging effects of corrosion, coating provides a pipe a protective layer. They are usually used in water sewage treatment industries and chemical industries.

Drivers and Restraints of the Pipe & Tank Coatings market

Market Drivers:

Advancement in the technologies is driving the growth.

They are easy to apply

Market Restraints:

Environment and exposure issues are the major factor restraining the growth.

Presence of Volatile Organic Compounds in pipe is restraining market.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coatings Systems, Cabot Corporation, Carboline Company, Coolshield International Pty., Ltd, Delta T & Protective Products Inc., Excel Enterprise, General Coatings, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Lincoln Industries, Mascoat, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., NPP Engineering, Sharpshell Industrial Solutions.

Global Pipe & Tank Coatings Market Segmentation:

By Form: Powder, Liquid

By Type: Thermoplastic Coatings, Metal Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy

By Application: Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Industrial, Municipal Water Supply

To comprehend Pipe & Tank Coatings market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Pipe & Tank Coatings market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

