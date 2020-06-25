Latest News 2020: Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Market Impressive Gains Including Top Key Players Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Wahl Clipper Corporation; others

Data Bridge Market Research has added an exhaustive research study of the Global Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Market detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. The research report has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Wahl Clipper Corporation; Spectrum Brands, Inc.; Procter & Gamble; Panasonic Corporation; Conair Corporation; Andis Company; VEGA; Sunbeam Products, Inc.; Havells India Ltd.; FLYCO; Xiaomi; ZED LIFESTYLE PVT. LTD.; Happily Unmarried among others.

Global electric hair clipper & trimmer market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6.50 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various innovations and advancement of technology resulting in better designing and efficiency.

Global Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

By Product

Corded

Cordless

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By End-Users

Household

Barbers

By Application

Adults

Kids

Global Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Market Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report :

Market Drivers:

Benefits associated with these product such as convenient operating resulting in greater adoption

Enhanced safety and skin protection with these products in comparison to razors; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Rising disposable income and changing lifestyle is another factor boosting this market growth

Prevailing demand for personal care products also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the lack of operating duration due to the low power output of batteries; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Availability of substitutes in the market is also restricting this market growth

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Xiaomi announced the availability of their first grooming product for the Indian market with the launch of “Mi Beard Trimmer”. The product is available in a single colour variant but is designed to high performance due to its large power, 40-length setting, steel body and waterproof feature. The product is designed to be used as either corded or cordless depending on the preference of the consumer and can also be used when travelling due to the availability of a travel lock

In April 2019, Flipkart announced that they had partnered with Beardo to provide different consumers Beardo’s grooming kit and electric trimmer. Beardo’s decision to provide their customers with electric grooming products will be helped due to the wide reach and marketing capabilities of Flipkart

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

