Latest News 2020: Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2027

Data Bridge Market Research has added an exhaustive research study of the Global Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. The research report has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Organic Dyes and Pigments, Alliance Organics, Kolorjet Chemicals, Spectra Colors Corporation, Matrix Pharma Chem, Dynamic Products, Vanshi Chemicals, Shivam Exim, Pylam, Arlex Chemi, Red Sun Dye Chem, Krishna Industries, Clariant, Dyster, etc.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 34,463.16 million by 2027.

Global Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

By Type: High-Fructose Syrups, High-Intensity Sweeteners, Low-Intensity Sweeteners

By Form: Crystallized, Liquid, Powder

By Category: Natural, Synthetic

By Application: Beverages, Food Products, Oral Care, Pharmaceuticals

Market Segmentation: Global Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market

The global cosmetic pigments and dyes market is segmented based on elemental composition, type, application and technology. In 2018, organic pigments segment is valued to rule with the highest market share in the forecast period. An organic pigment is segmented on the basis of elemental composition into lakes, toners and true pigments. An inorganic pigment is segmented on the basis of elemental composition into white pigments, iron oxide, chromium dioxide, mica, ultramarines and others. Dyes is segmented on the basis of type into reactive dyes, disperse dyes, vat dyes and others. Pigment is segmented on the basis of type into special effect pigments, surface treated pigments, nano pigments and natural colorants. Facial makeup is segmented on the basis of application into powder, foundation and brushers. Eye makeup is segmented on the basis of application into eye liner, eye shadow and mascara. A lip product is segmented on the basis of application into lip stick, lip gloss and lip liner. Nail products is segmented on the basis of application into nail polish, nail treatment. Others are segmented on the basis of application into toothpaste, hair shampoo & conditioner and sunless tanning products. Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Organic Dyes and Pigments, Alliance Organics, Kolorjet Chemicals, Spectra Colors Corporation, Matrix Pharma Chem, Dynamic Products, Vanshi Chemicals, Shivam Exim, Pylam, Arlex Chemi, Red Sun Dye Chem, Krishna Industries, Clariant, Dyster, etc.

Google Market Dynamics

Increasing demand of healthy products supporting the healthy diet is major driving factor for accelerating the market growth.

Growing number of Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes products as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth.

Increased adoption of low calories diet foods and drinks is accelerating the consumption of Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes products which drives the market.

To comprehend Global Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes market is analyzed across major global regions. Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

Key Drivers: Global Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market

Rise in demand for color pigments in cosmetics, in Asia-Pacific will drive the global cosmetic pigments and dyes market.

Key Points: Global Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market

In 2017, the global cosmetic pigments and dyes market is dominated by BASF SE, Clariant, Chem India Pigments, Dayglo Color, Eckart, Elemental Srl, Geotech, Kobo Products, Koel Colours, Kolortek LANXESS, Li Pigments, Merck Performance Materials , Miyoshi Kasei, Nihon Koken Kogyo, Nubiola Neelikon , Sandream Impact, Sensient, Cosmetic Technologies , Sun Chemical, Sudarshan , Toshiki Pigment, Toyal Europea, Venator Materials PLC. and others

In 2018, organic pigments is expected to dominate the Global cosmetic pigment & dyes market with 73.7% market share and is expected to reach USD 956.66 million by 2025, growing with a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Inorganic pigments is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 287.41 million in 2025 from USD 163.93 million in 2017

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

