Hydrophilic Coatings Market Huge Growth, Latest Trends And Demand Forecasts By 2026|Aculon, Biocoat Incorporated, Harland Medical Systems, Koninklijke DSM N.V., AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp

Global Hydrophilic Coatings Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 10.64 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 18.76 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the factors that increase the performance of the products these coatings are applied upon.

Market Drivers:

High demand from the medical devices and growth in the healthcare industry is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of durability and shelf life of the product along with high overall cost is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

By Application: Medical Devices & Equipment, Automobile, Aerospace, Marine, Optical

By Substrate: Metals, Polymers

Top Players in the Market are: Aculon, Biocoat Incorporated, Harland Medical Systems, Koninklijke DSM N.V., AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp., AST Products Inc., Coatings2Go LLC, DONTECH INC., Formacoat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Surmodics Inc., Precision Coating

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

