Health Insurance Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future || Aetna Inc., Centene Corporation, Cigna, ALLIANZ CARE , AXA, ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A

Health Insurance Market

Global health insurance market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 2,259,670.09 million by 2027.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

By applying market intelligence for this Health Insurance market report, industry expert measure strategic options, summarize successful action plans and support companies with critical bottom-line decisions. Additionally, the data, facts and figures collected to generate this market report are obtained from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, mergers, newspapers and other authentic sources.

Global Health Insurance Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, in the market for health insurance, the market leader UnitedHealth Group accounts an estimated market share of approximately 10% to 15% in the global health insurance market. In North America health insurance market, an estimated market share of approximately 30% to 33% is held by UnitedHealth Group which is a leader in health insurance in the U.S. Additionally, the company is continuously involved in the business expansion activities to increase its global and regional presence in health insurance policies. The health insurance sales revenue of United Health Group has increased drastically by approximately 12% as compared to 2018 to generate sales revenue of USD 226 billion in 2019.

In November 2019, UnitedHealth Group care announced that the company will open 14 UnitedHealthcare Medicare services centers in partnership with Walgreens. The move will help the company to provide access to its services to a greater pool of customers.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

UnitedHealth Group,

Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc.,

Aetna Inc.,

Centene Corporation,

Cigna,

ALLIANZ CARE ,

AXA,

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.,

Bupa

AIA Group Limited,

Aviva,

BMI Healthcare,

Broadstone Corporate Benefits Limited,

HBF Health Limited,

HealthCare International Global Network Ltd.

International Medical Group, Inc.

MAPFRE

Now Health International

Oracle

VHI Group

Vitality Corporate Services Limited

The global Health Insurance market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and regions and countries.

Global Health Insurance Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs)

Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs)

Point-of-service (POS) Plans

Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs)

By End-User

Under 20 Years Old

20-40 Years Old

40-60 Years Old

Above 60 Years Old

Global Health Insurance Market Regional Analysis:

The Europe market is expected to account for majority revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for premium products in countries such as the Scotland, Italy, and Germany. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a steady growth rate in the foreseeable future. China accounts for major production and exports of Health Insurance. Domestic consumption is also highest in the country. Chinas improving and rapidly growing economy in recent years and rising standard of living is projected to further support market growth.

