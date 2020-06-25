Global Refrigerant Market 2018 Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Strategic Outlook – 2025 | Arkema SA, Dongyue Group Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., The Linde Group, Daikin Industries Limited

For success of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Global Refrigerant Market research report is a definitive solution. The report considers significant product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the Refrigerant industry by the key players. This global market report is an important document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. By employing objective analysis, covered in this Global Refrigerant Market analysis report, to make decisions, it becomes easy to develop better business strategies, improve professional reputation in the field and help build trust of other individuals.

Key Drivers: Global Refrigerant Market The major factors driving the growth of this market are China focusing on natural refrigerants as advised by Chinese Ministry for Environmental Protection/Foreign Economic Cooperation Office China, technological changes such as low global warming potential refrigerants, growth in the cold chain market and increase in the disposable income leading to rise in purchasing power of consumer appliances. On the other hand, government regulation on cutting down hydrofluorocarbons emission, banned gases owing to regulation such as Significant New Alternatives Policy and increasing threats of ozone depletion and global warming may hinder the growth of the market. On the other hand, government regulation on cutting down HFC emission, banned gases owing to regulation such as SNAP and increasing threats of ozone depletion and global warming may hinder the growth of the market.

Global Refrigerant Market is expected to reach 2,019.96 Thousand Metric Tons by 2025 from 1,306.44 Thousand Metric Tons in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation: Global Refrigerant Market

On the basis of industry type, the global refrigerant market is segmented into domestic household, industrial refrigeration, commercial racks & condensing units, and light commercial. In 2018, domestic household based market segment is expected to dominate the global refrigerant market with 43.3% market share and is expected to reach 897.02 thousand metric tons by 2025, growing with the highest CAGR of 6.1%.

On the basis of application type, the global refrigerant market is segmented into refrigerators, large scale refrigerators, chillers, air conditioners, heat pumps and others. In 2018, refrigerators based market segment is expected to dominate the global refrigerant market with 38.7% market share and is expected to reach 812.47 thousand metric tons by 2025, growing with the highest CAGR of 6.3%.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Points: Global Refrigerant Market

The Chemours Company is going to dominate the global Refrigerant market other players operating in this market are Arkema SA, Dongyue Group Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., The Linde Group, Daikin Industries Limited, Mexichem S.A.B. De C.V., Sinochem Corporation, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (AGC), SRF Limited, Air Liquide (Airgas Refrigerants Inc.), A-Gas International, OZ-Chill Refrigerants, Shandong Yuean Chemical, Gas Servei S.A., Zhejiang Fotech International Co Ltd., Changsu 3F Fluorochemical Industry Co Ltd., Tazzetti SPA, Quimobasico among others.

The domestic household segment is dominating the global refrigerant market with 43.3%.

The refrigerator segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

