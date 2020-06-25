Global Refractories Market – Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2025

With the Global refractories market report, it becomes easy to gather refractories industry information more quickly. It helps to outline target audiences for the clients before launching any advertising campaign. By utilizing few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating this market research report is started with the expert advice. Analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications has been carried out very carefully in the report. This Global refractories market report has been structured by a team of multilingual researchers who are expert at different languages with which they efficiently execute market research internationally.

Key Drivers: Global Refractories Market Some of the major factors driving global refractories market are increasing prevalence for non-metallic minerals industry, growing infrastructure in emerging countries and demand of refractories from iron & steel industry. On the other hand, the environmental issues due to refractories are hampering the growth of the market. Global Refractories Market is expected to reach USD 40,007.33 million by 2025 from USD 29,518.47 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation: Global Refractories Market

The global refractories market is segmented based on alkalinity into three notable segments; acidic & neutral refractories and basic refractories. Acidic & neutral refractories segment is sub segmented into fireclay, silica, alumina, chromite, zirconia and carbon. Basic refractories are further sub segmented into magnesite and dolomite. In 2018, acidic & neutral refractories market is likely to dominate market with 70.9% shares and is estimated to reach USD 28,693.90 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period.

The global refractories market is segmented based on form type into three notable segments; bricks, monolithic and others. Monolithic segment is sub segmented into castable, plastic, ramming, patching, coating, refractory mortars and insulating castables. In 2018, the bricks market is estimated to dominate market with 55.4% market share and will collect around USD 21,846.67 million by 2025, rising with a CAGR of 3.8%. However, the monolithic market is growing at the highest CAGR of 4.4% and is estimated to cross USD 15,202.58 million in 2025 from USD 10,868.90 million in 2017.

The global refractories market is segmented based on product type into two notable segments; clay and non-clay. Non-clay segment is sub segmented into silica bricks, magnesite bricks, chromite bricks, zirconia bricks and others. Clay segment is sub segmented into fire clay, high alumina and insulating. In 2018, the clay market is estimated to dominate market with 60.7% shares and will collect around USD 24,785.97 million by 2025, rising with the highest CAGR of 4.3%.

The global refractories market is segmented based on fusion temperature into three notable segments; Normal Refractory (1580-1780°C), High Refractory (1780-2000 °C) and Super Refractory (>2000 °C). In 2018, the normal refractory (1580-1780°C) market is estimated to dominate market with 51.1% shares and will collect around USD 21,013.37 million by 2025, rising with the highest CAGR of 4.4%.

The global refractories market is segmented based on end user into six notable segments; iron & steel, cement & lime, energy & chemicals, glass, non-ferrous metal and others. In 2018, the iron & steel market is estimated to dominate market with 79.3% shares and will collect around USD 32,142.94 million by 2025, rising with the highest CAGR of 4.2%.

Key Points: Global Refractories Market

Vesuvias is going to dominate the global refractories market followed by RHI Magnesita and Saint Gobain S.A. Some of the major players operating in this market are Morgan Advanced Materials, Shinagawa Refractories Co., Ltd., COORSTEK, INC., Refratechnic, HARBISONWALKER INTERNATIONAL, IMERYS, KROSAKI HARIMA CORPORATION, Vesuvias, IFGL Refractories Ltd., among others.

The form type segment is dominating the global refractories market.

The Castablesegment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.0%in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

