Global LNG as a Bunker Fuel Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Chantier Davie, General Dynamics NASSCO, VT Halter Marine

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the LNG as a Bunker Fuel market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas (predominantly methane, CH4) that has been converted to liquid form for ease of storage or transport.

First, the LNG as a bunker fuel industry is concentrated around the ECA territories in the world, both on supply and consumption market, especially Northern Europe (Norway). These years, the North America and East Asia have generally shown attention to the potential for LNG as a bunker fuel, especially in South Korea Japan and China.

Second, in the world wide, the LNG powered ships usually sail on the sea, but for China, it is mostly distributed on the river. China government puts a lot of effort on LNG as a bunker fuel project since 2010, and now comes out a few good results, but due to the higher conversion and new construction fees, belonging with the fledgling bunker fuel network system, now the LNG as a bunker fuel industry is still holding on for the large range development.

Third, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth, also there are many companies adding investment on LNG bunker and LNG powered ship industry. All of them indicates and promotes the healthy develop trend of LNG as a bunker fuel industry.

Fourth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it's important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders' prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in the likely ECA territories, the need of LNG as a bunker fuel will increase.

Fifth, we tend to believe this industry now is still on a rapid develop period, and the consumption increasing degree will show a fast grow curve. On product prices, the slight fluctuation trend in recent years will maintain in the future. With the technology of LNG ship motor development, the demand market of LNG as a bunker fuel will be brighter.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the LNG as a Bunker Fuel 4900 market in 2020.



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: LNG as a Bunker Fuel Industry

Global LNG as a Bunker Fuel market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. The LNG as a Bunker Fuel industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019.

GLOBAL LNG AS A BUNKER FUEL INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for LNG as a Bunker Fuel market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global LNG as a Bunker Fuel business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to LNG as a Bunker Fuel business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide LNG as a Bunker Fuel industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global LNG as a Bunker Fuel market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global LNG as a Bunker Fuel Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Truck to Ship (TTS)

Port to Ship (PTS)

Ship to Ship (STS)

Application–

Roll-on/ro-ro ship

Tugboat

Coastal tanker/bulk carrier

Containership

Platform Supply Vessel

Smaller passenger ship

Big fishing vessel

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global LNG as a Bunker Fuel industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global LNG as a Bunker Fuel Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Chantier Davie, General Dynamics NASSCO, VT Halter Marine, Gulf Coast Shipyard Group, Aker Philadelphia Shipyard, Ocean Tug & Barge Engineering, Fassmer Werft, Meyer Werft, Flensburger-Schiffbau-Gesellschaft, Meyer Turku, Arctech Helsinki, Fincantieri, Kl

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

