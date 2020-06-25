Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Stella Chemifa Corp, FDAC, Honeywell

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Hydrofluoric Acid market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Hydrofluoric acid is a solution of hydrogen fluoride (HF) in water. It is a colourless solution that is highly corrosive, capable of dissolving many materials, especially oxides. Electronic grade hydrofluoric acid is divided into EL, UP, UPS, UPSS.

Currently, a few companies in the world can produce Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid product, especially high-grade products. They mainly concentrated in China, Taiwan and Japan. The main market players are Stella Chemifa Corp, FDAC, and Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials etc. In the past five years, the sales volume of Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid increased to from 176 K MT in 2012 to 252 K MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 9.41%.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is fast relatively. China is still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced downstream industries and rapid development of economy. However, the demand in China is mainly concentrated in the field of EL grade.

Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid can be classified as four types according to the purity, include UP Grade, UP-S Grade, UP-SS Grade and EL Grade. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 61% of the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market is integrated circuit industry, 17% is used in monitor panel industry. The downstream market demand is from Monitor Panel field.

The major raw material for Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid is AHF. In the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Initial materials fluorite mainly concentrated in China, Mongolia, South Africa and Mexico. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in those areas. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid industry. The price changes in 2017 are mainly due to the sharp rise in the price of fluorite.

Study Group believes that the development potential of this industry has a huge space, especially in the case of the development of downstream products with high added value is developed fast.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Hydrofluoric Acid 3900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Hydrofluoric Acid Industry

Global Hydrofluoric Acid market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Hydrofluoric Acid industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market.

GLOBAL HYDROFLUORIC ACID INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Hydrofluoric Acid market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Hydrofluoric Acid business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Hydrofluoric Acid business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Hydrofluoric Acid industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Hydrofluoric Acid market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

UP Grade

UP-S Grade

UP-SS Grade

EL Grade

Application–

Integrated Circuit

Solar Energy

Glass Product

Monitor Panel

Other

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Hydrofluoric Acid industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Stella Chemifa Corp, FDAC, Honeywell, Solvay(Zhejiang Lansol), Morita, Sunlit Chemical, Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials, Do-Fluoride Chemicals, Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical, Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials, Shaowu Fluoride, Shaowu Huax

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

