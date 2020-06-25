Global Glass Beads Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Potters, Swarco, 3M

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Glass Beads market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Glass beads are small glass products used in road transportation industry, polishing & shot peening industry, aerospace industry, automotive industry, etc. Glass beads are important materials of reflecting materials and thermal insulating material. Glass beads are made of borosilicate materials. Glass beads generally have particle size of 10~250 ÃÂ¼m and thickness of 1~2ÃÂ¼m.

In the past several years, the glass beads industry enjoyed a fast development due to many road construction projects. With the development, the global total capacity of glass beads is about 1.65 million MT and the actual output is about 1.27 million MT.

The demand of road reflective materials occupied the largest share of glass beads market. These roads need maintenance annually, so the demand is rather stable. And with building new roads, the demand will increase stably.

International giants like 3M and Potters can provide high end products used in aerospace industry and automotive industry. USA is a major supplier and a major consumption market of glass beads. But with the development of Chinese glass beads industry, the USA glass beads industry was impacted.

In China, Hebei was the major production base of low-refractive glass beads in the last few years. But due to the strict environmental policies and high energy cost, manufacturers were moved to northeast China, where the price of gas is low.

The high-refractive glass beads manufacturers are located in east China and south China, and they generally have high technology and high profitability. But these manufacturers can just have low production due to the limited market demand.

In the next years, Chinese glass beads industry will get larger development. There will be more manufacturers producing high-end glass beads products and the price will also be lower.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Glass Beads 3900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Glass Beads Industry

Global Glass Beads market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Glass Beads industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Glass Beads industry players.

GLOBAL GLASS BEADS INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Glass Beads market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Glass Beads business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Glass Beads business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Glass Beads industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Glass Beads market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Glass Beads Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Soild

Hollow

Other

Application–

Reflective meterial

Industry polishing& meterial

Thermal insulating meterial

Other

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Glass Beads industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Glass Beads Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Potters, Swarco, 3M, Sigmund Lindner, Avery Dennison, Sovitec, Unitika, Weissker, Gakunan Kohki, Blastrite, Sinosteel, Shanxi Hainuo, Daqing Lutong, Jiangyou Mingrui, Hebei Chiye, Taizhou Yaohua, Langfang Olan, Shijiazhuang Xuyang, Langfang Yuanzheng, Jia

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

