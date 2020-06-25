Global Engineering Plastic Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Invista, Ascend, Solvay

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Engineering Plastic market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“PA66, also referred to as nylon 6, 6, is a polyamide from nylon class. It is made of hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid. PA66 engineering plastics is frequently used when high mechanical strength, great rigidity, and good stability under heat is required. They are used for automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial and consumer applications.

In global market, the production of PA66 engineering plastics increases from 1404.2 K MT in 2011 to 1618.9 K MT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 3.62%. In 2015, the global PA66 engineering plastics market is led by North America, capturing about 47.48% of global PA66 engineering plastics production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.75% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of PA66 engineering plastics are concentrated in Invista, Ascend, Solvay, BASF, Asahi Kasei, Dupont and Shenma. Invista is the world leader, holding 24.63% production market share in 2015.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Engineering Plastic 3900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Engineering Plastic Industry

Global Engineering Plastic market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Engineering Plastic industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Engineering Plastic industry players.

GLOBAL ENGINEERING PLASTIC INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Engineering Plastic market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Engineering Plastic business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Engineering Plastic business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Engineering Plastic industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Engineering Plastic market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Engineering Plastic Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Injection Molding Grade

Extrusion Grade

Application–

Automotive Industry

Machinery Equipment

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Engineering Plastic industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Engineering Plastic Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Invista, Ascend, Solvay, BASF, Asahi Kasei, DowDuPont, Radici Group, Shenma, Hua Yang

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

KEY BENEFITS

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to Engineering Plastic business revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and industrial developments within the Engineering Plastic market.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

Significant Key Features Highlights of The Reports

Detailed Overview Of Engineering Plastic industry

Changing Market Dynamics of The Industry

In-Depth Market Segmentation by Type, Application Etc.

Historical, Current and Projected Market Size in Terms of Volume & Value

Recent Industry Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape Of Engineering Plastic Market

Strategies of Key Players and Product Offerings

Potential and Niche Segments/Regions Exhibiting Promising Growth

