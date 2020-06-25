Cosmetics Market 2020 | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Top Companies: LOreal International, Avon Products, Inc., Procter & Gamble, etc

Cosmetics Market In-depth Analysis 2020-2026

The Cosmetics Market provides a 360 view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry, current scenario witnesses a slowdown and study aims to unique strategies followed by key players. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are LOreal International, Avon Products, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Oriflame Cosmetics AG, REVLON, Kao Corporation, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Skin Food, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bayer AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Clarins, Alticor Inc., Mary Kay Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Yves Rocher, Shiseido Co.,Ltd, Maybelline New York and Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd.

Worldwide Cosmetics Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

An introduction of Cosmetics Market 2020

Global cosmetics market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 435.47 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 648.31 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the changing lifestyles and rising disposable income of several countries.

Cosmetics Market is a mixture of chemical usually used for enhancing the odor or appearance of the human body. Deodorants, skin care and hair care are few types of cosmetics which are available in the market. The rising geriatric population and their increasing demand for maintaining a youthful appearance have expanded the cosmetics market.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Category (Skin & Sun Care Products, Hair Care Products, Deodorants, Fragrances, Makeup & Color Cosmetics),

Distribution Channel (Retail Sale, Online Sale),

Gender (Male, Female),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of natural ingredients in various cosmetic products is expected to drive the market growth

Attractive marketing strategies and changing packaging styles are also expected to stimulate the market growth

Market Restraints:

Advanced beauty treatments is expected to restrain the market growth

Growing awareness related to the possible side-effects of cosmetics is also expected to hamper the market growth

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In January 2019, LOreal International is recognized as the global leader in the world for the third time in a row with triple “A” score. This would help in the development of the company and also helps to enhance the customer base.

In December 2018, Avon Products, Inc. launched new K-beauty collection products with a wide range of new and innovative products from Korea. This strategy helped the company to expand their product portfolio.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Cosmetics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Cosmetics market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Cosmetics market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Cosmetics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Cosmetics Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

