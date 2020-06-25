Cookies Market to Generate Massive Revenue Owing to Increasing Demand from Various Manufacturing Industries Worldwide From 2020 to 2026

Players included are Mondelēz International, Kellogg Co., Ferrero, CSC BRANDS, L.P., Nestlé, pladis global, PepsiCo, Inc., MDias Branco, Britannia Industries Limited, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, Arcor, AB Annas Pepparkakor, Adam Foods, Dali Food Group Co., Ltd, Jiashili Group Ltd., THOMAS TUNNOCK LIMITED, Burton’s Biscuit Company, Parle Products.

Global cookies market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 47.98 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Cookies Market Segmentation:

By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Ingredient: Chocolate, Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal, Butter, Cream, Ginger, Coconut, Honey, Others

By Product Type: Drop Cookies, Bar Cookies, Molded Cookies, Fried Cookies, No-Bake Cookies, Refrigerated Cookies, Ice Box Cookies, Rolled Cookies, Sandwich Cookies, Others

By Packaging Type: Rigid, Flexible, Others

By Sales Channel: Modern Trade, Direct Sales, Specialist Retailers

Global Cookies Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of baked and confectionary goods due to a rise of urbanization globally

Growth in the levels of consumer indulging in sweet goods/foods, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising levels of cafes and restaurants globally, is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Increased prices of raw materials coupled with the bakery equipments utilized in the manufacturing of these products, is expected to restrain the growth of the market

High levels of competition present in the manufacturing sector of these products due to the unorganized competitor presence, this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Key Questions Answered In the Report

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional markets by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market during the forecast period?

What factors are anticipated to impact demand and supply trends in the market during the forecast period?

What factors are likely to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period?

What are the key technology and other trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are some of the strategies implemented by key companies operating in the market?

What is the COVID-19 impact on the market?

