Construction Adhesive Market with Global Innovations, Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments and Top Companies – Global Forecast to 2025

Construction adhesive market is estimated to grow at 5.7% for 2018-2025 with factors such as stringent regulatory framework and the applications of adhesives used in waterproofing, roofing and cladding and insulation application and other factors such as less scope in developed economy will hamper the growth of the market in emerging economies.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are raising demand of glazing and panels in high rise buildings and advancements for safe and easy application. On the other hand, stringent regulatory scenario may hinder the growth of the market.

Europe Construction Adhesive Market is expected to reach USD 2,747.69 Million by 2025 from USD 1,948.59 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Drivers: Europe Construction Adhesive Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for Europe construction adhesive are raising demand of glazing and panels in high rise buildings and advancements for safe and easy application.

Stringent regulatory scenario is the factor which may hinder the growth of this market.

Key Points: Europe Construction Adhesive Market

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA is going to dominate the construction adhesive market following H.B. Fuller Company, Bostik SA, Sika Ag and DowDuPont. The other players in the market are 3M, DAP Products Inc., Franklin International, ITW Polymers Adhesives, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Gludown, Inc., Resinova Chemie Ltd., MAPEI S.P.A. and among others.

Infrastructure market is growing with the highest CAGR

Flooring is driving the market with highest market share.

Waterborne segment is dominating the construction adhesive market

Market Segmentation: Europe Construction Adhesive Market

Based on resin type , the Europe construction adhesive market is segmented into five notable sub-segments; acrylic adhesive, polyurethanes, non-reactive adhesives polyurethane, reactive adhesives. The acrylic adhesive is sub segmented into acrylic adhesives, anaerobic acrylic adhesives, cyanoacrylates adhesives, reactive acrylic and the reactive adhesives is sub segmented into one-component adhesives, two-component adhesives. In 2018, acrylic adhesive is expected to account for the largest share of 38.2% of this market.

Based on technology , the Europe construction adhesive market is segmented into four notable sub-segments; water born, solvent borne, reactive and hot melts. In 2018, water born is expected to account for the largest share of 51.8% of this market.

, the Europe construction adhesive market is segmented into four notable sub-segments; water born, solvent borne, reactive and hot melts. In 2018, water born is expected to account for the largest share of 51.8% of this market. On the basis of application the Europe construction adhesive market is classified into notable sub-segments flooring, walls, tiles, concrete, surface, roofing and others. The roofing segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 6.2%.

the Europe construction adhesive market is classified into notable sub-segments flooring, walls, tiles, concrete, surface, roofing and others. The roofing segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 6.2%. On the basis of end-user the Europe construction adhesive market is classified into notable sub-segments residential, infrastructure, commercial, industrial and others. In 2018, residential is expected to account for the largest share of 48.3% of this market.

