Construction Adhesive Market with Global Innovations, Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments and Top Companies – Global Forecast to 2025
Europe Construction Adhesive Market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios. Outstanding practice models and excellent method of research has been utilized to generate this Europe Construction Adhesive Market report that aids businesses to uncover the greatest opportunities to prosper in the market. And for the same, all the major topics of the market research analysis that includes market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, major developments in the market, and top-notch research methodology have been covered in the report.
Businesses can attain unparalleled and comprehensive insights along with the best acquaintance of the emerging market opportunities with this Europe Construction Adhesive Market research report. By understanding client’s requirements precisely, this report brings together business and product information for the sustainable growth in the market. This report is structured with the meticulous efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters. Two of the major tools of market analysis employed are SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The large scale Europe Construction Adhesive Market report is generated with a nice combination of advanced industry insights, practical solutions, talent solutions and the use of latest technology which gives an excellent user experience.
Construction adhesive market is estimated to grow at 5.7% for 2018-2025 with factors such as stringent regulatory framework and the applications of adhesives used in waterproofing, roofing and cladding and insulation application and other factors such as less scope in developed economy will hamper the growth of the market in emerging economies.
The major factors driving the growth of this market are raising demand of glazing and panels in high rise buildings and advancements for safe and easy application. On the other hand, stringent regulatory scenario may hinder the growth of the market.
Europe Construction Adhesive Market is expected to reach USD 2,747.69 Million by 2025 from USD 1,948.59 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Key Drivers: Europe Construction Adhesive Market
Some of the major factors driving the market for Europe construction adhesive are raising demand of glazing and panels in high rise buildings and advancements for safe and easy application.
- Stringent regulatory scenario is the factor which may hinder the growth of this market.
Key Points: Europe Construction Adhesive Market
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA is going to dominate the construction adhesive market following H.B. Fuller Company, Bostik SA, Sika Ag and DowDuPont. The other players in the market are 3M, DAP Products Inc., Franklin International, ITW Polymers Adhesives, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Gludown, Inc., Resinova Chemie Ltd., MAPEI S.P.A. and among others.
- Infrastructure market is growing with the highest CAGR
- Flooring is driving the market with highest market share.
- Waterborne segment is dominating the construction adhesive market
Market Segmentation: Europe Construction Adhesive Market
- Based on resin type, the Europe construction adhesive market is segmented into five notable sub-segments; acrylic adhesive, polyurethanes, non-reactive adhesives polyurethane, reactive adhesives. The acrylic adhesive is sub segmented into acrylic adhesives, anaerobic acrylic adhesives, cyanoacrylates adhesives, reactive acrylic and the reactive adhesives is sub segmented into one-component adhesives, two-component adhesives. In 2018, acrylic adhesive is expected to account for the largest share of 38.2% of this market.
- Based on technology, the Europe construction adhesive market is segmented into four notable sub-segments; water born, solvent borne, reactive and hot melts. In 2018, water born is expected to account for the largest share of 51.8% of this market.
- On the basis of application the Europe construction adhesive market is classified into notable sub-segments flooring, walls, tiles, concrete, surface, roofing and others. The roofing segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 6.2%.
- On the basis of end-user the Europe construction adhesive market is classified into notable sub-segments residential, infrastructure, commercial, industrial and others. In 2018, residential is expected to account for the largest share of 48.3% of this market.
