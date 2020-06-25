Construction Adhesive Market 2018, Demand Outlook, Growth Prospects 2025

Asia Pacific Construction Adhesive Market report identifies the consumers’ needs and wants to deliver it more sincerely, effectively and efficiently than the competition. Easy to understand research method and employment of excellent tools and techniques make this market research report exceptional. The study takes into account drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Clients get fluency with a nice combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology while using this Asia Pacific Construction Adhesive Market report for the business growth.

Key Drivers: Asia Pacific Construction Adhesive Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for global construction adhesive are raising demand of adhesives in construction, increased government expenditure on infrastructure, rising demand of glazing and panels in high rise buildings and advancements for safe and easy application are the factor which will drive the demand of global construction adhesive market.

Less scope of development in developed countries due to established infrastructure are the factors which may hinder the growth of this market.

Asia Pacific Construction Adhesive Market is expected to reach USD 6,487.99 Million by 2025 from USD 3,943.35 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Points: Asia Pacific Construction Adhesive Market

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA is going to dominate the construction adhesive market following H.B. Fuller Company, Bostik SA, Sika Ag and DowDuPont. The other players in the market are 3M, DAP Products Inc., Franklin International, ITW Polymers Adhesives, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Gludown, Inc., Resinova Chemie Ltd., MAPEI S.P.A. and among others.

Infrastructure market is growing with the highest CAGR

Flooring is driving the market with highest market share.

Waterborne segment is dominating the construction adhesive market

Market Segmentation: Asia Pacific Construction Adhesive Market

Based on resin type, the Asia-pacific construction adhesive market is segmented into five notable sub-segments; acrylic adhesive, polyurethanes, non-reactive adhesives polyurethane, reactive adhesives. The acrylic adhesive is sub segmented into acrylic adhesives, anaerobic acrylic adhesives, cyanoacrylates adhesives, reactive acrylic and the reactive adhesives is sub segmented into one-component adhesives, two-component adhesives. In 2018, acrylic adhesive is expected to account for the largest share of 35.9% of this market.

Based on technology, the Asia-pacific construction adhesive market is segmented into four notable sub-segments; water born, solvent borne, reactive and hot melts. In 2018, water born is expected to account for the largest share of 50.0% of this market.

On the basis of application the Asia-pacific construction adhesive market is classified into notable sub-segments flooring, walls, tiles, concrete, surface, roofing and others. The roofing segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 8.2%.

On the basis of end-user the Asia-pacific construction adhesive market is classified into notable sub-segments residential, infrastructure, commercial, industrial and others. In 2018, residential is expected to account for the largest share of 46.4% of this market.

