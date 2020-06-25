Ceramic Tiles Market 2020-2026 | Comprehensive Study COVID19 Impact Analysis | Worldwide Key Players: Corona Vitrified; Cersanit; Johnson Tiles; Kajaria Ceramics Limited; others

FMCG Industry is facing Challenges to adapt to new Delivery and Purchasing Pattern to Ride out the Covid19 Disruption

Advanced report on Ceramic Tiles Market research gives a holistic overview of the growth and other aspects of the industry in vital countries (regions).This Insuatry survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Corona Vitrified; Cersanit; Johnson Tiles; Kajaria Ceramics Limited; Koninklijke Mosa bv; RAK CERAMICS; MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.; Grupo Lamosa; Cerâmica Carmelo Fior; CERAMICHE ATLAS CONCORDE S.P.A.; Florim Ceramiche S.P.A.; GranitiFiandre S.p.A.; Grupo Fragnani; PAMESA CERÁMICA S.L.; Saudi Ceramics; PORCELANOSA Grupo A.I.E.; Crossville Inc.; LIXIL Group Corporation; Dongpeng; Nitco Tiles; China Ceramics Co., Ltd.; Lasselsberger; Daltile and Newpearl among others.

Global Ceramic Tiles Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Raw Material (Feldspar, Kaolin, Bentonite, Silica Sand),

Product Type (Wall, Floor, Vitrified, Industrial),

Formulation (Dry Pressed, Extruded, Casting),

Tile Features (Glazed, Porcelain, Scratch Free, Others),

Application (Wall, Floor, Others),

End-Use (Residential, Commercial),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global ceramic tiles market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 167.55 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of urbanization worldwide as well as increasing levels of renovations of the existing households.

TOC Snapshot of Ceramic Tiles Market

– Ceramic Tiles Market Product Definition

– Worldwide Ceramic Tiles Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

– Manufacturer Ceramic Tiles Business Introduction

– Ceramic Tiles Market Segmentation (Region Level)

– World Ceramic Tiles Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

– Ceramic Tiles Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

– Segmentation (Channel Level) of Ceramic Tiles Market

– Ceramic Tiles Market Forecast 2020-2026

– Segmentation of Ceramic Tiles Industry

– Cost of Ceramic Tiles Production Analysis

– Conclusion

Market Driver:

Increasing levels of construction activities taking place globally is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Growing usage of flooring and tiles from the Asia-Pacific region due to their increasing disposable income and better spending power; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing benefits of the ceramic tiles as it is significantly low-cost and light-weight than its substitutes; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Increasing presence of strict regulations regarding the mining of minerals as well as for the environment which are used in the formulation of ceramics; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Increased usage & demand of substitute products is expected to restrain the market growth

