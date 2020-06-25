Cannabidiol Market to Witness Excellent Growth by 2026 |Pure CBD Factory, Exactus, Inc., ENDOCA, Medical Marijuana

Cannabidiol Market is a professional and in depth market report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis of Cannabidiol industry. It shows that the rise in market value is generally attributed to the rising growth of the applicable industries and the subsequent rise in demand of applications. The Cannabidiol Market analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest growth amid the approximate forecast frame. The competitive landscape section of the Cannabidiol Market report brings into light a clear insight about the market share analysis of major industry players.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a compound commonly found in hemp and marijuana plants, this extract is being studied to be developed as an effective anxiety medicine, pain reduction, and treatment of cognition improvements. This extract consists approximately forty percent of the entire plant and it is known to not cause any dependence effects on the human body.

Segmental Overview: Global Cannabidiol Market

By Source:

Hemp

Marijuana

By Product:

Food Grade

Therapeutic Grade

By Application:

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Neurogenerative Disorder

Fibromyalgia

Diabetes

Others

Food & Beverages

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Business Professionals in Cannabidiol Market are: Pure CBD Factory, Exactus, Inc., ENDOCA, Medical Marijuana, Inc., Isodiol International Inc, Cannoid, LLC, Canopy Growth Corporation, Elixinol, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, NuLeaf Naturals, LLC, Aphria, Phyto Animal Health, PharmaHemp d.o.o., Aurora Cannabis, CBD American Shaman, CV Sciences, Inc., Kazmira, IrieCBD, HempLife Today.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Exactus, Inc. announced that they had acquired Green Goddess Extracts, based out of Florida, United States and dealing in the manufacturing & distribution of hemp products. This acquisition extends the manufacturing capabilities of Exactus, Inc. while complementing the existing portfolio of products, along with enhancing the distribution capabilities

In June 2019, Pure CBD Factory announced the availability of “Hemp CBD Oil Tinctures”, available in three sizes as well as in the form of a topical cream. All of the products have been organically created and under the Non-GMO certifications. This innovative launch is designed to meet the growing demand of CBD oil throughout the globe.

