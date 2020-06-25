Candy Market 2020 Global Industry Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects 2026

Data Bridge Market Research offers a latest published report on Candy Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2027 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.Keeping up in pace with the evolving retail & consumer goods industry is itself a challenge facing businesses competing in the retail sector. In the backdrop of the global Candy Market that has induced 180-degree transformation in the dynamics of retail & consumer goods industry, it is imperative to comprehend its direct and indirect impact on individual sectors of retail.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, THE HERSHEY COMPANY, Nestlé, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., General Mills Inc., Mondelēz International, Kellogg NA Co, Mars, Incorporated, pladis global, LOTTE CONFECTIONARY CO.LTD., August Storck, Perfetti Van Melle, HARIBO of America, Inc, Arcor, Ferrero, Cloetta, Sweet Candy Company., THE BANG CANDY COMPANY, Quality Candy Company, Muskoka Candy Company, The Ferrero Group., palmer-candy., SUGARFINA INC., Jelly Belly Candy Company and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing disposable income will drive the market growth

Rising demand from children and young population will also accelerate the market growth

Growing popularity of dark chocolate will also propel growth of this market

Rising expenditure capability of the customers will also enhance the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing health awareness among population will restrain market

Changing preferences in population will also restrict the market growth

Rising obesity and diabetes due to high sugar content in candy will also hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Candy Market

By Product Type

Chocolate Candy

Non- Chocolate Candy

Hard Boiled Candies

Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews

Toffees, Caramels and Nougat

Mints

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specalist Retailers

Online Retail

Others

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional markets by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market during the forecast period?

What factors are anticipated to impact demand and supply trends in the market during the forecast period?

What factors are likely to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period?

What are the key technology and other trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are some of the strategies implemented by key companies operating in the market?

What is the COVID-19 impact on the market?

