Vitamins Market Insights, Growth, Share Analysis by Top Key Players SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG, Watson Inc., Lonza

Global Vitamins Market By Type (Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin K), Application (Healthcare products, Pharmaceuticals, Food & beverages, Animal Feed, Personal care), Source (Synthetic, Natural, Plant, Animal, Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket, Supermarket, Mass Merchandisers, Specialty Stores, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Vitamins Market is registering a substantial CAGR of 8.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for functional and nutritionally enriched food products.

Some of the major market competitors currently working in the global vitamins market are BASF SE, DSM, Archer Daniels Midland Company, SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG, Watson Inc., Lonza, Vitablend Nederland B.V., Zagro, Wright Enrichment Inc., Adisseo, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Glanbia plc, Farbest Brands, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Vertellus Holdings LLC, Brother Enterprises Holding Co.,Ltd., Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co.,Ltd, , CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, Zhejiang Medicine, handong luwei pharmaceutical co.,ltd among others.

Vitamins are organic chemical compounds and an important nutrient for the working of metabolism in the human body that an organism demands in small amounts. Vitamins cannot be produced in the body, but it can be absorbed by supplements or food. Deficiencies and illnesses such as xerophthalmia, scurvy, and night blindness can lead in insufficient intake of vitamins. Intake of vitamins can keep the body in total control and healthy.

Vitamins are organic chemical compounds and an important nutrient for the working of metabolism in the human body that an organism demands in small amounts. Vitamins cannot be produced in the body, but it can be absorbed by supplements or food. Deficiencies and illnesses such as xerophthalmia, scurvy, and night blindness can lead in insufficient intake of vitamins. Intake of vitamins can keep the body in total control and healthy.

Market Drivers

Surging demand for nutritional and functionally augmented processed food products, are driving the growth of the market

Diseases caused due to feed fortification, and vitamin deficiencies, is fueling the market growth

Increased per-capita income and increased health awareness among people, fosters the market growth

Rising incidence of obesity and related diseases is making consumers opt for food and beverages products that are low in fat and rich in minerals, this factor drives the market growth

Market Restraints

Higher production costs requires a higher investment, which hinders the growth of the market

Manufacturing and packaging defects, further hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Vitamins Market

By Type

Vitamin B

Vitamin E

Vitamin D

Vitamin C

Vitamin A

Vitamin K

By Application

Healthcare Products

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages Infant Food Dairy Products Bakery & Confectionery Products Beverages Others Snacks Flours Breakfast Cereals



Animal Feed

Personal Care Products

By Source

Synthetic

Natural

Plant

Animal

Others

Distribution Channel

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Mass Merchandisers

Specialty Stores

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In august 2019, VitaminEnergy has launched Functional Shot. VitaminEnergy will continue to expand its portfolio with an extra shot focused on fresh features to promote its mission of creating fresh functional shots that give adults a “healthier-for-you” power boost. This product launch will help the company to expand as well as grow.

In March 2018, The GHT Companies, Inc. launched Vegan Life Nutrition for vegans and for those who intakes plant-based nutrition’s. Vegan Life Nutrition provides plant-based nutritional supplements of the greatest quality. The components were specifically chosen to produce a clean label, and the methods of formulation were intended to produce an excellent outcome for your health. This product will help the company to grow as vegan customers will reach out for this product.

Competitive Analysis:

Global vitamins market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vitamins market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

