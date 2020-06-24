Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Report 2018 And Future Opportunity Assessment 2025

Download PDF Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=europe-thermoplastic-polyurethane-market

The Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market is expected to 473.63 thousand tonnes by 2025 from 334.15 thousand tonnes in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are scope of TPU innovation in footwear sector. The thermoplastic polyurethane market in the Europe region is leading in Germany.

Market Segmentation: Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market

The Europe thermoplastic polyurethane market is segmented on the basis of product type, raw material end-user and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

On the basis of product type , the Europe thermoplastic polyurethane market is segmented into Polyester, Polyether, Polycaprolactone. Europe thermoplastic polyurethane market is dominated by polyester with 61.4% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period.

On the basis of end users , the Europe thermoplastic polyurethane market is classified into footwear, engineering, automotive, hose and tubing, building and construction, wires and cables and medical. Among these, in 2018 footwear segment dominated the market and the trend is expected to remain the same till 2025. Footwear is further sub segmented into shoes & soles and slippers. Engineering is further sub segmented into electronic devices and machinery parts.

Key Drivers: Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market

Europe is the growing market for thermoplastic polyurethane. The growth in this market is due to scope of TPU innovation in footwear sector.

Key Points: Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market

Covestro AG is going to dominate the Europe thermoplastic polyurethane following with BASF SE and Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Polyester is expected to dominate the Europe thermoplastic polyurethane market.

The thermoplastic polyurethane market in the Europe region is leading in France, U.K., Germany, Spain and Italy. Germany accounts for the highest market share in this region.

