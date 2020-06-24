Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape And Forecasts To 2025

Chemicals
The major factors driving the growth of this market are increased need for heat dissipation in industries such as in LED markets, automobile, cooling &heating systems, consumer electronic housings, increased demand of thermally conductive plastics due to the products longevity, reduced manufacturing cost, reduce component weights, increased demand of advanced and smart electronics. The thermally conductive plastic market in the Asia-Pacific region is leading in China.
North America Thermally Conductive Plastic Market is expected to reach USD 559.49 million by 2025 from USD 175.63 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 15.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Key Drivers: North America Thermally Conductive Plastic Market
North America is the growing market for thermally conductive plastic market. The growth in this market is due to increased need for heat dissipation in industries such as in LED markets, automobile, cooling &heating systems, consumer electronic housings.
Key Points: North America Thermally Conductive Plastic Market
- Celanese Corporation is going to dominate the North America thermally conductive plastic market following with Koninklijke DSM N.V., Covestro AG and Polyone
- Polyamide market is expected to dominate the North America thermally conductive plastic market.
- The thermally conductive plastic market in the North America region is leading in U.S.
Market Segmentation: North America Thermally Conductive Plastic Market
The North America thermally conductive plastic market is segmented on the basis of resin type, industry and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.
The North America thermally conductive plastics market is segmented based on resin type into five notable segments; polyamide, polycarbonate, polyphelene sulphide, polybutylene terephalate, polyetherimide and others The thermally conductive plastics market is dominated by Polyamide with 45.0% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% in the forecast period.
The North America thermally conductive plastics market is segmented based on industry into six notable segments; Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Others. In 2018, the Electrical & Electronics conductive plastics segment is expected to dominate the market with 41.4% market share.
