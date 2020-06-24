Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Latest Report With Forecast 2018–2025 | COVESTRO AG, KANEKA CORPORATION, SABIC AND CELANESE CORPORATION

Download PDF Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=asia-pacific-thermally-conductive-plastic-market

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increased need for heat dissipation in industries such as in LED markets, automobile, cooling &heating systems, consumer electronic housings, increased demand of thermally conductive plastics due to the products longevity, reduced manufacturing cost, reduce component weights, increased demand of advanced and smart electronics. The thermally conductive plastic market in the Asia-Pacific region is leading in China.

Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market is expected to reach USD 987.12 million by 2025 from USD 292.94 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 16.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Points: Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market

Covestro AG is going to dominate the Asia-Pacific Thermally conductive plastic market following with Kaneka Corporation, SABIC and Celanese Corporation

Polyamide is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific thermally conductive plastic market.

The thermally conductive plastic market in the Asia-Pacific region is leading in Japan, China, India and South Korea. China accounts for the highest market share in this region.

Key Drivers: Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market

Market Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market

The Asia-Pacific thermally conductive plastic market is segmented on the basis of resin type, industry and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The Asia-Pacific thermally conductive plastics market is segmented based on resin type into five notable segments; polyamide, polycarbonate, polyphelene sulphide, polybutylene terephalate, polyetherimide and others The thermally conductive plastics market is dominated by Polyamide with 45.2% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% in the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific thermally conductive plastics market is segmented based on industry into six notable segments; Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Others. In 2018, the Electrical & Electronics conductive plastics segment is expected to dominate the market with 40.5% market share.

