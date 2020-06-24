Chemicals
Thermally Conductive Plastic Market 2025: Industry Demand, Growth, Analysis & Forecast
With the Europe Thermally conductive plastic market report, it becomes easy to gather Thermally conductive plastic industry information more quickly. Analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications has been carried out very carefully in the report.
The data and information collected to form this Europe Thermally conductive plastic market report is usually quite a lot and is also in a complex form which is simplified by the experts for end users. While preparing this Europe Thermally conductive plastic market report, detailed market analysis has been performed with inputs from industry experts. In addition, market share analysis as well as key trend analysis is the key accomplishing factors in this market report.
Key Drivers: Europe Thermally Conductive Plastic Market
Europe is the growing market for thermally conductive plastic. The growth in this market is due to increased demand of thermally conductive plastics due to the products longevity, reduced manufacturing cost, reduce component weights. The major factors driving the growth of this market are increased demand of thermally conductive plastics due to the products longevity, reduced manufacturing cost, reduce component weights. The thermally conductive plastic market in the Europe region is leading in Germany.
The Europe Thermally Conductive Plastic Market is expected to reach USD 449.23 million by 2025, from USD 146.80 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 15.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Market Segmentation: Europe Thermally Conductive Plastic Market
- The Europe thermally conductive plastic market is segmented on the basis of resin type, industry and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.
- The Europe thermally conductive plastics market is segmented based on resin type into five notable segments; polyamide, polycarbonate, polyphelene sulphide, polybutylene terephalate, polyetherimide and others The thermally conductive plastics market is dominated by Polyamide with 49.3% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% in the forecast period.
- The Europe thermally conductive plastics market is segmented based on industry into six notable segments; Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Others. In 2018, the Electrical & Electronics conductive plastics segment is expected to dominate the market with 45.4% market share.
Key Points: Europe Thermally Conductive Plastic Market
- Covestro AG is going to dominate the Europe thermally conductive plastic following with Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE and SABIC
- Polyamide segment is expected to dominate the Europe thermally conductive plastic market.
- The thermally conductive plastic market in the Europe region is leading in France, U.K., Germany, Spain and Italy. Germany accounts for the highest market share in this region.
