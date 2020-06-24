Specialty Gas Market May Set New Growth Story | The Linde Group, Air Liquide, Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd, Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

The Specialty Gas Market research report presents a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world.

Global specialty gas market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Specialty gases are defined as the gas variants having the capability of providing test results of less than or equal to 99.99999% in terms of purity. This test is carried out generally after the high pressure storage cylinders are filled with these gases. Major types that constitute or come under specialty gases are pure gases such as nitrogen, argon, oxygen or specialized custom blends. The major applications of these gases are under the manufacturing industries for different products along with electronics, healthcare, academics and analytical technologies.

Top Manufacturers Covered in the Report:

Praxair Technology, Inc.

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Coregas

Air Liquide

Butler Gas Products Company

Chemix Gases

Guangdong Huate Gas Co., Ltd.

SGC

TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION

Welsco Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Messer Group GmbH

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Linde

Global Specialty Gas Market Segmentation:

Global Specialty Gas Market, By Type (HighPurity Gases, Noble Gases, Carbon Gases, Halogen Gases and Others)

Application (Manufacturing, Electronics, Healthcare, Academics, Analytical & Calibration, Refrigeration and Others)

Ingredients (Argon, Bromine, Nitrogen, Helium, Carbon Monoxide, Xenon, Methane, Krypton, Oxygen, Neon, Hydrogen and Others)

Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

This Specialty Gas Market report also presents an analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies, market effect factor and consumer needs by major regions, types, and applications worldwide while considering the past, present and future state of the Chemical and Materials industry

Specialty Gas Market Developments in 2019:

In February 2019, Airgas, Inc. operating as a business organization under Air Liquide announced that they had agreed for the acquisition of TA Corporate Holdings, Inc. which will improve the levels of industrial gases and welding supplies based product range of Airgas, Inc. helping them serve to a broader consumer base in the United States region. The company will complement their existing distribution network and customer base while enhancing the business model by adding to the existing product offerings.

Key questions answered in the Global Specialty Gas Market report include:

What will be Specialty Gas Market share and the forecast for 2019-2026?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Specialty Gas Market?

Who are the key players in the world Specialty Gas industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Specialty Gas Market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Specialty Gas industry?

