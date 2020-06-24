Chemicals
Polyethylene Pipes Market 2018 Research Report Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Opportunities To 2025 | LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., DOWDUPONT, Exxon Mobil Corporation and SABIC
With the Europe polyethylene pipes market report, it becomes easy to gather polyethylene pipes industry information more quickly. It helps to outline target audiences for the clients before launching any advertising campaign. By utilizing few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating this market research report is started with the expert advice. Analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications has been carried out very carefully in the report. This Europe polyethylene pipes market report has been structured by a team of multilingual researchers who are expert at different languages with which they efficiently execute market research internationally.
The data and information collected to form this Europe polyethylene pipes market report is usually quite a lot and is also in a complex form which is simplified by the experts for end users. While preparing this Europe polyethylene pipes market report, detailed market analysis has been performed with inputs from industry experts. In addition, market share analysis as well as key trend analysis is the key accomplishing factors in this market report. With this Europe polyethylene pipes market report, business can effectively gain a holistic view of the market and then also benchmark all the companies in the polyethylene pipes industry. This Europe polyethylene pipes market research analysis brings into light a vast market place.
The major factors driving the growth of this market are the polyethylene pipes are ongoing construction and rehabilitation of old or obsolete municipal pipe systems and easy installation, flexible, resistant and low cost and over traditional materials. On the other hand, strict laws imposed on usage of polyethylene pipes may hinder the growth of the market.
Europe Polyethylene Pipes Market is expected to reach 534.02 Thousand Tons by 2025 from 381.88 Thousand Tons in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Key Drivers: Europe Polyethylene Pipes Market
- Increase in industrial production as well as rapid urbanization will drive the market in future.
Market Segmentation: Europe Polyethylene Pipes Market
Europe polyethylene pipes market is segmented based on type into four notable segments; high density polyethylene (HDPE), low density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE), and cross link polyethylene (PEX/XLPE). The polyethylene pipes market is dominated by hardware with 60.3% market share in 2017, growing at with the CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period.
The Europe polyethylene pipes market is segmented based on application into five notable segments; underwater and municipal, gas extraction, construction, industrial, agriculture and others.
Key Points: Europe Polyethylene Pipes Market
LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. is going to dominate the polyethylene pipes market following with DOWDUPONT, Exxon Mobil Corporation and SABIC along with others such as ISCO Industries, TPL Plastech Limited, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., Dura-Line Corporation, Falcon Pipes Pvt. Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., Borealis AG, P.E.S. Co., COMAP group, SILON s.r.o., ARKEMA S.A among others.
- Underwater and Municipal market is growing with the highest CAGR
- HDPE are driving the market with highest market share
- HDPE segment is dominating the polyethylene pipes market
