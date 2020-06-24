Oilfield Chemicals Market to Set Amazing Growth by Key Players |Akzo Nobel N.V.; Albemarle Corporation; Zirax Limited; BASF SE; Kemira; Solvay

Oilfield Chemicals Market report provides complete background analysis of the Chemical industry which includes an assessment of the parental market. All the statistical and numerical data, which is calculated with the most established tools such as SWOT analysis, is represented with the help of graphs and charts for the best user experience and clear understanding. Market segmentation analyses the usage of the product with respect to its applications, end user or with respect to geography. Oilfield Chemicals Market market research report is the most relevant, exclusive, reasonable and admirable market research report depending upon your business needs.

“Global oilfield chemicals market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.39% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017.”

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Global Oilfield Chemicals Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

The Oilfield Chemicals Market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of Akzo Nobel N.V.; Albemarle Corporation; Zirax Limited; BASF SE; Kemira; Solvay; Ashland; Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC; CES Energy Solutions Corp.; Clariant; Chevron Phillips Chemical Company; Flotek Industries, Inc.; Halliburton; Huntsman International LLC; Innospec Oilfield Services; Ecolab; Schlumberger Limited; Scomi Group Bhd; Dow; Stepan Company; Diamoco Group; EMEC

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market By Type (Gellants & Viscosifiers, Biocides, Lubricants/Friction Reducers, Rheology Modifiers, Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors, Demulsifiers, Scavengers, Polymers, Fluid Loss Additives, Surfactants, Foamers, Pour Point Depressant, Others)

Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream)

Location (Onshore, Offshore)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

During the first survey, we interviewed various key sources of supply and demand to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to Oilfield Chemicals Market report. Key supply sources include key industry participants, subject matter specialists from key companies, and consultants from several major companies and organizations active in the Oilfield Chemicals Market.

The second study was conducted to obtain key information on the supply chain of the Oilfield Chemicals industry, the market’s currency chain, pools of major companies, and market segmentation, with the lowest level, geographical market, and technology-oriented perspectives. Secondary data was collected and analyzed to reach the total Oilfield Chemicals Market size, which was verified by the first survey.

In June 2018, Clariant announced that construction of their facilities situated in Clinton, Oklahoma, United States had been completed. The facility located in a strategic location is expected to meet the growing demand from the Mid-Continental region for oil and gas industry solutions. The facility provides analytical services and solutions designed to improve efficiency and operations of the oil and gas industry.

In July 2017, Baker Hughes announced that they had agreed to be acquired by General Electric, merging it with its own oil and gas equipment and services. This acquisition will enhance the operations and servicing of General Electric for oilfield services. The newly formed organisation will be known as Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC and become the second largest provider of global oilfield services.

