Isopropyl Alcohol Market Outlook, Trend, Growth and Share Estimation Analysis| Top Leaders- Ami Chemicals, BASF SE, Clariant, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Honeywell International Inc.

Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.95 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.39 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of the product from end- user is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Isopropyl Alcohol Market.

By Application

Process Solvent

Cleaning Agent

Coating Agent

Intermediate

By Grade

70% IPA

90% IPA

By Production Method

Direct Hydration

Indirect Hydration

Hydrogenation Of Acetone

By End- User

Cosmetic & Personal care

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage Industry

Paints & Coatings

Chemical

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Few of the major competitors currently working in isopropyl alcohol market are Ami Chemicals, BASF SE, Clariant, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, LCY GROUP, LG Chem, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Perrigo Company plc, Royal Dutch Shell, DowDuPont, ISU CHEMICAL.

In April 2015, TechNova announced the launch of their AniKleen Sol cleaner for removing aqueous overprint varnish (OPV) deposits from rollers and blankets with minimal effort. It works on the principle of chemical action, instead of a mechanical action, to clean water-based OPVs from rollers and blankets. It will make the cleaning process quicker and faster as when applied to the affected area it wets and dissolves the dried OPV deposits.

In October 2018, 3M announced the launch of their advanced surgical skin prep solution 3M™ SoluPrep™ Film-Forming Sterile Surgical Solution a 2% chlorhexidine gluconate and 70% isopropyl alcohol surgical skin prep that uses 3M technology to help clinicians in the fight against SSIs., It forms a water insoluble film on the skin when copolymer dries and bacteria-killing agent chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) stay on a patient’s skin and able to withstand the rigors of simulated surgical conditions.

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

