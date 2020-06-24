Industrial Rubber Market Gains Traction, Study revealed with key players: LANXESS,  US Rubber, TSRC, Nizhnekamskneftekhim , JSR Corporation , LG Chem

Industrial Rubber Market report unearths the general market conditions, trends, preferences, key players, opportunities, geographical analysis and many other parameters that help drive business into the right direction. Industrial Rubber Market research report explains everything in detail that serves the business purpose and gives a competitive advantage. These parameters range from industry outlook, currency and pricing, value chain analysis, market overview, premium insights, key insights to the company profile of the key market players. Thus, the task of producing and managing marketing of goods and services is simplified and made effective with this market research report.

Global Industrial Rubber Market is expected to reach USD 38.49 billion by 2025, from USD 26.86 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the global industrial rubber market in the next 8 years. Industrial rubber is classified into synthetic rubber and natural rubber. Synthetic rubber is produced by polymerizing unsaturated hydrocarbons such as isoprene and butadiene. It has major role in the automotive industry. Natural rubbers are obtained from the latex sap of trees.

Drivers and Restraints of the Industrial Rubber market

Increasing demand from the automotive industry

Growing demand in Asia- pacific

Growing demand for eco-friendly rubber

Environmental regulations

Health hazards associated with industrial rubber

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as LANXESS, US Rubber, TSRC, Nizhnekamskneftekhim , JSR Corporation , LG Chem , Versalis S.p.A. , ZEON Corporation , Ansell, Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation, NISHIKAWA RUBBER CO.,LTD., THAI RUBBER CORPORATION, Companiess.com, Trinseo, versalis.eni.com. Bridgestone, Exxon Mobil Corporation , MICHELIN, Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc., The Dow Chemical Company , Bridgestone Corporation, Cooper Standard Inc., Continental AG, Freudenberg Group.

Global Industrial Rubber Market Segmentation:

By Type: Synthetic rubber and Natural rubber

By Application: Automotive, Building & Construction, Industrial Manufacturing, Polymer Modification, Wire & Cable, Electrical & Electronics, Bitumen Modification

To comprehend Industrial Rubber market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Industrial Rubber market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Rubber are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

